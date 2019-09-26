Connor Phillips, a right-handed pitcher slated to begin his freshman year for the McLennan Community College baseball team, was named the top-rated junior college freshman according to the Top 100 JUCO Freshmen list from Perfect Game.
Phillips graduated from Magnolia West High School, earning district MVP and second-team all-state recognition. He was also drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 39th round of the 2019 MLB draft.
Other Highlanders who made the list are Patrick Norman, ranked 53rd, and Alex Lopez, No. 89. Norman is an infielder who had a .345 batting average with five home runs, 85 stolen bases and 97 RBIs for Central Magnet High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Lopez hit .422 with five homers, 43 RBIs and 16 stolen bases at Houston Lamar.
MCC opens their 2020 season on Jan. 31-Feb. 1 against Midland at the Bosque River Ballpark.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.