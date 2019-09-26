Connor Phillips, a right-handed pitcher slated to begin his freshman year for the McLennan Community College baseball team, was named the top-rated junior college freshman according to the Top 100 JUCO Freshmen list from Perfect Game.

Phillips graduated from Magnolia West High School, earning district MVP and second-team all-state recognition. He was also drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 39th round of the 2019 MLB draft.

Other Highlanders who made the list are Patrick Norman, ranked 53rd, and Alex Lopez, No. 89. Norman is an infielder who had a .345 batting average with five home runs, 85 stolen bases and 97 RBIs for Central Magnet High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Lopez hit .422 with five homers, 43 RBIs and 16 stolen bases at Houston Lamar.

MCC opens their 2020 season on Jan. 31-Feb. 1 against Midland at the Bosque River Ballpark.

