A lot of high school athletes say they want to play college sports, but they don’t completely mean it. For this group, “college sports” translates as “nothing less than Division I.”
During his days at Lake Travis High School, Chris Roller held fast to that idea. Roller demonstrated exquisite ability and athleticism for the Cavaliers, accumulating all-state honors as a defensive back on the gridiron and as a outfielder on the diamond. He longed to play Division I baseball, but no scholarship offers came his way.
When you’re intently fixed on one path, it can be confusing when you suddenly stumble upon another. Such was the case for Roller when his high school coach mentioned that several junior colleges had started to take interest.
“I had no idea about the JUCO level and what kind of avenue that is,” Roller said. “Honestly, I think that’s the case for a lot of people, they’re just misinformed about what junior college baseball is. I remember thinking, ‘If I can’t play D-1 baseball, I don’t even want to play.’ It was a dumb way of thinking.”
What’s smart is that Roller altered his thought process. He signed with McLennan Community College, and that decision couldn’t have worked out any better for him. After two fruitful seasons with the Highlanders, the Los Angeles Dodgers selected the outfielder in the 30th round of the 2017 Major League Draft. Now he’s awaiting his fourth year in the Dodgers’ organization, biding his time during the coronavirus layoff and waiting for his chance to carry that prodigious chip that perpetually rests on his shoulder back onto the field.
“I was extremely excited for the season,” Roller said. “I’m still excited, I’m just ready to go. Like the majority of players, it was pretty devastating when the season was postponed. When last season ended, I basically didn’t skip a beat. I took a week off from all the weight training and baseball activities, and then I was back at it.
“So for me, it was pretty devastating, considering how hard I’d worked all offseason. The uncertainty is the hardest part, because at this stage I just want to keep getting opportunities to show my ability.”
When Roller was coming through Lake Travis, he assumed D-1 baseball was an inevitability. He had friends and teammates that were getting scholarship offers, which he compared to a kick to the crotch, considering he kept coming up empty. Roller turned in an especially productive stretch of play during his summer ball season after his junior year, but still nothing followed in the way of D-1 interest.
Early in his senior baseball season in 2015, Lake Travis coach Mike Rogers informed Roller that coaches from McLennan planned to attend that night’s game.
“Honestly, I didn’t know who McLennan was,” Roller said. “I met Mitch (Thompson) that night, he told me he wanted me to take a visit, and I took it and realized it was just a good fit for me. I knew it was my only avenue to play baseball, and I knew I wanted to do that.”
Roller appeared in 33 of MCC’s 57 games as a freshman in 2016. He flashed his highlight-worthy talent, hitting .347 with 21 RBIs and nine stolen bases. The next year, Roller exploded. He dazzled as MCC’s everyday centerfielder, leading the team in batting average (.414), runs (87), hits (92), doubles (26), on-base percentage (.515) and stolen bases (32), while contributing 10 home runs and 71 RBIs as well.
That outburst was enough to catch the eyes of scouts for the Dodgers. Roller has settled into the grind of pro ball over the past three seasons. There have been good days and bad days, thankfully more of the former than the latter. He persistently reminds himself to press the reboot button whenever a less-than-fun day arises. That’s the most critical lesson a pro ballplayer can learn, Roller said.
“Mostly, it’s been about dealing with adversity. I feel like that’s an everyday thing,” Roller said. “When you’re playing pro baseball, it’s not just a series on the weekend and then you get to hang out the rest of the week. It’s an everyday thing, and if you lose focus for a second you might look up and find yourself 0-for-14, stuck in a deep hole. So, basically, it’s been about trying to deal with those factors and stay focused for the entire season. … You learn a lot about yourself very quickly, and if you can handle professional baseball.”
He seems to be handling it just fine. Roller further solidified his place in the Los Angeles organization in 2019, hitting .274 with 61 runs, 44 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 88 games with the Class A Great Lakes (Mich.) Loons. He had hitting streaks of 10 and 14 games, respectively.
But where Roller really separates himself is in the outfield. One Loons broadcaster dubbed him a “walking highlight reel” last season. His surname fits, but if you gave his full name it would most make sense as Chris Runner Diver Sprawler Catcher Roller. In a game last July against the Clinton (Iowa) Lumberkings, he made an ESPN Top 10-worthy play when he took off from center field at the crack of the bat and sprinted some 90 feet to make a lunging stab in right field. And that was hardly his only web gem on the season.
“I think that’s where I get my advantage. I don’t relax on defense,” said Roller, who played all three outfield positions over the course of the 2019 season. “I live to make those plays, to make a catch like that and rob a hit. That’s what I’m thinking when I’m out there – I hope he hits it to me.
“It’s just another way I can help the team win. I don’t take defense for granted. It’s another way that can get you to a higher level. Obviously people want to see you hit, but if you can play defense, it can get you higher.”
Roller would like to be chewing up the grass right now. He assumed that he would be headed to the Dodgers’ High-A team in Rancho Cucamonga, California, when the season took a detour before it ever began due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He returned home to Austin instead, and has stayed busy lifting weights and sneaking onto ball fields during the layoff. “We’ve been kicked off a few high school fields already,” Roller said with a sheepish chuckle.
He still stays in touch with his old MCC teammates, particularly on social media. The Highlanders turned out to be a second family, one that he never saw coming most of his time in high school.
“I tell everybody, if I could do it all over again I’d do the exact same thing,” Roller said. “In hindsight, it was the best decision I ever made. The coaches at McLennan, Mitch and Coach (Chris) Berry, they just made me into the player that I am today, they knew the player I could be. It was the perfect place for me. I was able to play right away. I don’t regret it at all – it was the best decision ever.”
