A couple of weeks ago, as I was turning my attention from Cottonwood Creek Golf Course’s No. 1 handicap hole, the demanding par-4 fifth, to the much more inviting par-3 No. 6, I noticed a lone golfer stalking the 15th fairway.
Under normal circumstances, that would be no surprise.
It’s fairly common for golfers on No. 15, which kind of curves around the fifth green, to be seen on the next fairway. Or even trying desperately to get their rock back on the right hole from the fringe of the fifth green.
But, you see, this was all happening at about 8:30 in the morning.
My buddy Alex Cox and I teed off at 7:45, which is the crack of dawn in my particular sportswriter existence. When I saw the gent on the 15th fairway with his walking bag slung casually over his shoulder, I turned in the cart to my friend and said, “Wow! That dude is almost finished already.”
It didn’t take me long to realize I knew that dude. It was McLennan Community College men’s golf coach Vince Clark. I’ve known Clark for a while, actually, and vividly remember interviewing him after his team’s first national championship victory in 2009.
I started to drive my cart over to say “hi,” but decided it would be better to keep pace on my own round.
I didn’t think much about it after that until another friend, Cliff Smith, scheduled us for a 7 a.m. tee time on July 4. I am unaccustomed to waking before the sun comes up to do anything. But I’ll make an exception for golf.
And so it was that our group came off the ninth green at Cottonwood about 8:45 on Independence Day morning. I looked over to the 18th green and saw that same solitary profile carrying his bag after putting out on the final hole.
This time I did drive over to him. I told him there’s only one guy in town that would have finished walking 18 holes before 9 a.m. on a holiday. Clark laughed and we talked for a few minutes about the greatness of early-morning golf.
“I love the golf course, but I savor the solitude,” Clark said. “It’s fresh and it’s peaceful and it’s quiet and there’s just an extra joy for me because of that.”
Clark keeps a busy schedule. Along with guiding a successful Highlanders golf program, he also teaches history at MCC. Between classes, practice, tournaments and recruiting, there aren’t a lot of leisurely afternoon personal rounds of golf for the coach.
So his routine — and this was the amazing part to me — is to get up way before sunrise, run four miles, then get to the course in time to be first off the No. 1 tee and walk 18 holes. Sometimes he changes it up by starting around 7:30 in the morning and playing two balls on the back nine.
I like to think of myself as an active person, maybe even an aging athlete. But I have to admit that running four miles and playing 18 holes of golf is three days’ worth of workouts for me. For Clark, that’s his to-do list for the first half of the morning.
He’s 59 years old, by the way. Technically, he’s 16 years my senior. But if we’re standing next to each other, you might guess we had been in the same graduating class from high school.
We do have a couple things in common, though. We both grew up playing golf with family. And I also enjoy solo golf. But I’m more likely to find a secluded course in the late afternoon and listen to Van Halen in the cart while I work on my game.
For Clark, the morning routine helps him get in the rhythm of life.
“I just like the pace of walking the course,” he said. “If I tee off first on a Friday, I can play 18 in about two hours and forty minutes. That’s just a good pace. That’s pretty nice. I just really enjoy it. I can think or not. I did a speech for Baylor last week and I actually wrote it on the front nine at Cottonwood.”
Clark’s run-then-golf double feature isn’t an everyday deal. He only plays golf two or three days a week. But the early four-mile run is a staple.
“That’s when I say my prayers,” Clark said. “On a Friday, Saturday or Sunday it happens out in the country where I live before dawn in the dark. On weekdays, I come up to campus and our campus is lit. I run four miles every day, but I’m getting slower. I kind of waddle ‘em now.”
I asked him if he knows how many calories he burns on a day when he runs then walks the course. In his usual, self-effacing way, he asked me if a turtle burned fewer calories than a rabbit.
I don’t know. But if Clark is a turtle, I’m a sloth.
I have to say, I’m inspired by Clark’s routine, particularly the finishing touch. After playing golf at Cottonwood, he gets breakfast at the course grill. He said the ladies make a fantastic breakfast burrito and also a dish they’ve christened “Huevos Vincentito.”
No matter the weather, Clark takes his breakfast outside to Cottonwood’s tournament pavilion where he can eat in peace.
“I like being outdoors, I like being on the course,” he said.
