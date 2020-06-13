So, I considered calling the McLennan Community College baseball program a “sleeping giant.”
The more I chewed on that, the more I realized MCC isn’t dozing at all. It’s everyone else who has ignored the persistent alarms and hit the snooze button.
It’s time to wake up, y’all.
MCC’s tradition of excellence on the diamond stretches back decades. Under Rick Butler, the Highlanders contended for championships every spring, as consistent as the blooming of the bluebonnets. That part is nothing new. But since Mitch Thompson’s arrival in 2014, the giant has added only more muscle.
In Thompson’s six-plus seasons, the Highlanders have won more than 70 percent of their games, reached the postseason for six years running, and have made a pair of appearances at the Junior College World Series. (And should have had a chance at another in 2018, if not for a controversial NJCAA ruling that eliminated MCC and Cisco from the regional championship game for a minor dust-up.)
But the Highlander giant gained beef by feasting on something more than wins. MCC baseball has become something of an assembly line in sending ballplayers to either professional baseball or four-year schools where they might keep chasing that pro dream. Connor Phillips and Bailey Horn are the latest examples.
I don’t mean that MCC somehow views its players as commodities. If you know Thompson, you know that’s not how he operates. He sees them as people. What I do mean is that his program has reached an assembly-line level of efficiency in churning out talented prospects. This isn’t Amazon, folks. They’re pretty quick, but I’m talking Chick-fil-A drive-thru efficiency.
Connor Phillips could have gone anywhere. Coming out of Magnolia West High School in 2019, the bullet-firing hurler had offers from dozens of colleges. Pro scouts, meanwhile, offered third-round money. Phillips thought he could do better. So he reversed an earlier commitment to LSU to sign with MCC, knowing that he could take advantage of the junior college rule quirk of being eligible again for the draft after either his freshman or sophomore seasons with the Highlanders.
“It was just to give myself the best opportunity,” Phillips said in a Zoom media session Thursday night. “I felt like being draft eligible was the best for me. It ended work out pretty decent for me.”
Yeah, I’ll say. The Seattle Mariners picked Phillips in the second round on Thursday, at a spot worth $1.05 million. For the second time in three years, the first JUCO player taken in the draft came from MCC.
“I think just going to MCC, (Thompson) prepares his kids so well and tries to get them ready for the next level,” Phillips said. “That’s everybody’s end goal. It’s just keep going up and keep going to the next level, and I think that’s basically what he harps on the most, getting kids ready for the next level.”
Granted, not everybody has first-round talent. But the “next level” can mean different things to different guys. For some, it may mean the pros, but for others it could be a springboard to a top Division I program. Then, possibly, pro ball after that.
That’s how it worked out for Bailey Horn, of course. The former West High School ace came to MCC and polished up his resume before moving on to Auburn. On Thursday, Horn also took hold of his draft-day dream when the Chicago White Sox nabbed him in the fifth round.
During his time at Baylor, Thompson was highly regarded as a recruiter. That hasn’t changed at MCC, and he has also surrounded himself with quality assistant coaches.
“I think the path at MCC gets a lot of player attraction,” Phillips said. “There are a bunch of good guys who could go and play at D-1s, but they like to go to MCC and get really good coaching. Coach Thompson is great and has been in the game forever. Coach Lev (James Leverton) is a newer pitching coach, but that dude did wonders with me. All credit to him, and that whole staff out there is great.”
It’s a shame that Phillips and the rest of the 2020 Highlanders didn’t get a chance to play more. They were 19-5 overall and 5-1 in conference play, ranked 10th nationally, when the coronavirus served up its filthy, world-stopping yakker. It would have been fun to see if they could’ve made a run at another conference title and trip to Grand Junction. Maybe even a national championship.
Baseball will return, though. Someday the world will get back to normal. And normal at MCC means a lot of wins on the diamond and ballplayers realizing their dreams.
So, if you’re driving by Bosque River Ballpark next spring, stop and take in a game. And if you don’t, at least tell the kids, “Hey, guys, look — that’s where the giant lives.”
