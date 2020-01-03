Now that’s an emphatic exclamation point to the nonconference schedule.
The McLennan men’s basketball team bopped Concordia University’s JV, 120-63, on Friday at The Highlands, in their final contest before the conference opener.
MCC (9-7) used its depth to wear down the Tornadoes, who had only five players. Meanwhile, the Highlanders used 12 players in the game, seven of whom reached double figures in scoring. Akili Vining led the way with 19 points for MCC, while Rodrique Massenat had 16 and Cameron Copeland scored 15. Isaiah Wyatt and Tyrese Taylor chipped in 13 apiece, and Asare Otchere tossed in 11.
MCC will get a gigantic test right out of the gate in NTJCAC play, as it travels to No. 1-ranked Ranger (15-1) next Wednesday.
Highlassies to open conference against Cisco
It all starts over for the McLennan Community College Highlassies (10-4), who open up North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action on Saturday at home against Cisco (9-5).
MCC lost to Blinn, 95-83, the last time out on Monday, as the Highlassies allowed the Lady Bucs to make 14 3-pointers. That’s actually a strength of MCC’s this season, as the Highlassies are shooting 37.2 percent from deep.
Jade Bradley leads the team in scoring at 16.8 points a night, shooting a sizzling 51.3 percent from range.
Tip time for the MCC-Cisco game is 2 p.m. at The Highlands.
Stars forward Corey Perry suspended 5 games for elbowing
NEW YORK — Dallas Stars forward Corey Perry was suspended for five games without pay by the NHL on Friday for elbowing Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis in the Winter Classic.
Perry received a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing early in the outdoor game Wednesday at the Cotton Bowl. The suspension will cost Perry $40,323.
The 34-year-old Perry has three goals and 10 assists in 34 games this season, his first with the Stars after 14 with the Anaheim Ducks. He signed a one-year contract with the Stars in July after the Ducks bought out the final two seasons of his contract.
Cassidy, Berube, Reirden, Gallant named NHL All-Star coaches
NEW YORK — Boston’s Bruce Cassidy, Craig Berube of the St. Louis Blues, Washington’s Todd Reirden and Gerard Gallant of the Vegas Golden Knights will be the head coaches at NHL All-Star Weekend later this month.
Cassidy’s Bruins (.702, 24-7-11), Berube’s Blues (.690, 26-10-6), Reirden’s Capitals (.720, 27‑9‑5) and Gallant’s Golden Knights (.591, 23-15-6) all have the highest points percentages in their respective divisions through Thursday’s games.
The annual showcase will be held Jan. 24-25 in St. Louis.
