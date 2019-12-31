Angelina College’s Travis Henson scored 28 points to lead the Roadrunners to an 82-75 victory over McLennan Community College on Tuesday at The Highlands.
Akili Vining led McLennan with 18 points. Lorenzo Anderson and Cameron Copeland scored 15 and 14 respectively.
Angelina led by one at the break and then held off the Highlanders the rest of the way.
The Highlanders will host the Concordia JV at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at The Highlands in the final tune-up before the beginning of conference play next week.
GM Dorsey bolts Browns
CLEVELAND — The Browns ended 2019 the same way they began the year — coach-less and some would argue clueless as well.
Cleveland’s ringing in 2020 amid more chaos for a perpetually chaotic franchise after Browns general manager John Dorsey resigned, his stunning departure coming just two days after coach Freddie Kitchens was fired following a disappointing 6-10 season.
Dorsey, who in two years turned around a roster that went 0-16 in 2017 to one loaded with talent, left after refusing to accept a reduced role in the organization offered by owner Jimmy Haslam. So, once again, Haslam and his wife, Dee, are restructuring the team’s front office while saying goodbye to another GM.
And while Dorsey’s exit has added another layer of disarray, the Browns will interview former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy for their vacancy on Thursday, a person familiar with the team’s plans told the Associated Press.
McCarthy’s interview will be the first in Cleveland’s search, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the discussions.
McCarthy was believed to be the front-runner for the Browns’ job last year but surprisingly didn’t interview. The team has also requested permission to interview Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, said the person. Bieniemy joins a list of Browns candidates that includes assistants Josh McDaniels, Greg Roman, Robert Saleh, Kevin Stefanski and Brian Daboll.
