LUFKIN — Lorenzo Anderson scored eight of his team’s first 10 points, and the MCC Highlanders pocketed their first road win of the season over Angelina, 70-64, on Tuesday.
Anderson, a sophomore guard from Atlanta, Ga., exhibited a hot shooting touch from the start. Despite his steady scoring, MCC (2-1) trailed 19-13 roughly eight minutes into the game.
However, the Highlanders kept coming, using a 10-0 run with less than 10 minutes to play to surge ahead for good. Anderson finished with a game-high 25 points for the Highlanders, while Akili Vining added 15.
Next up for MCC is a trip to Hillsboro for the Joe White Classic on Friday and Saturday.
BU men’s tennis sends contingent to ITA Nationals
The Baylor men’s tennis team will send three singles players and two doubles teams to the Oracle ITA National Fall Championships starting Wednesday in Newport Beach, Calif.
Sven Lah, the No. 44-ranked singles player in the country, earned an automatic bid by winning the ITA Texas Regional. He’ll be joined by Adrian Boitan and Matias Soto, who garnered at-large bids into the singles draw.
The teams of Lah and Constantin Frantzen and Soto and Ryan Dickerson will represent Baylor in the doubles draw.
BU soccer’s Padgett makes all-Big 12 team
Baylor senior Raegan Padgett was named second-team all-Big 12 while teammate Elizabeth Kooiman was named to the league’s all-freshman team.
Padgett led the Bears with six goals to match her career high that she set as a junior. Kooiman scored four goals this season, including three against West Virginia.
Texas Tech’s Kirsten Davis was named Big 12 offensive player of the year and Kansas’ Addisyn Merrick was named defensive player of the year. Texas Tech’s Madison White was named the top freshman and Oklahoma State’s Colin Carmichael was named coach of the year after leading the Cowgirls to the Big 12 regular season title.
Panthers’ Newton headed to injured listCHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have placed quarterback Cam Newton on injured reserve, meaning he can’t play for the rest of the regular season.
Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said in a statement Tuesday that Newton is still experiencing pain in his foot and needs to continue to rehab from the injury.
“He saw two foot specialists last week who agreed that he should continue that path prescribed by the team’s medical staff, and that it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal,” Hurney said. “We have said all along that it is impossible to put a timetable on this injury. Nobody is more frustrated with that fact than Cam.”
Cardinals’ Shildt gets new 3-year contract
ST. LOUIS— Cardinals manager Mike Shildt has a new three-year contract through the 2022 season.
Shildt was hired in 2018 and his initial deal ran through 2020.
At its end-of-season news conference Tuesday, St. Louis announced president of baseball operations John Mozeliak received a three-year extension through 2023. The Cardinals exercised a 2020 option on general manager Mike Girsch and gave him a two-year extension through 2022.
“What Mo and his group have accomplished since he took over in 2008 as the head of our baseball ops is pretty impressive,” Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said. “We’ve been in the playoffs seven times. We’ve had 12 consecutive winning seasons, two pennants, a world championship. ... We continue to have a robust farm system, which is not easy to do. When you have winning seasons, you don’t draft high. But we’ve got a very strong scouting and player development group.”
Hired as interim manager to replace Mike Matheny on July 14, 2018, and given the job that Aug. 28, Shildt led the Cardinals to a 91-71 record and their first NL Central title since 2015. The Cards beat Atlanta in the NL Division Series, then were swept by eventual World Series champion Washington in the Championship Series.
Shildt is an NL Manager of the Year finalist.
