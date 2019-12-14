Perhaps it’s not fair to everybody else who plays college football, but the Heisman Trophy has evolved into an award honoring the nation’s top quarterback at the helm of one of the nation’s premier teams.
But there’s a reason for that: Quarterbacks are asked to do more than ever and their impact on the game has never been greater.
With LSU’s Joe Burrow winning the Heisman on Saturday night, quarterbacks have won nine of the last 10 Heismans. Alabama running back Derrick Henry, the 2015 winner, is the only outlier in this decade.
All nine quarterbacks have been dual-threat guys with the ability to rack up prodigious passing and running numbers. Today’s spread offenses are their most dynamic when quarterbacks are major passing and running threats, and recent Heisman winners have done both at a high level.
My 2019 Heisman ballot listed three dual-threat quarterbacks: No. 1 LSU’s Joe Burrow, No. 2 Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts and No. 3 Ohio State’s Justin Fields.
I considered Ohio State sack machine Chase Young, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor and Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard. But in the end, I went with three quarterbacks because of their all-around impact in leading their teams to the College Football Playoff.
Burrow started his college career at Ohio State where he redshirted in 2015 before becoming J.T. Barrett’s backup for two years.
Of course, Barrett was a great player for the Buckeyes. But after the statistics Burrow has put up for No. 1 LSU this season, it’s hard to believe he was ever anybody’s backup.
Burrow transferred to a school known for ferocious defenses and pedestrian offenses. After putting up respectable numbers for the Tigers as a junior in 2018, Burrow has delivered an historic senior year in a revamped offense that got a shot in the arm this season from 30-year-old passing game coordinator Joe Brady.
Burrow has completed an astounding 77.9 percent of his passes for an SEC-record 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns with just six interceptions in leading the Tigers to a 13-0 record and the SEC championship.
Burrow didn’t just pile up numbers against bad teams. He was at his best against highly-ranked teams.
Burrow first grabbed the nation’s attention in LSU’s 45-38 win over then-No. 9 Texas in Austin in the second week of the season when he hit 31 of 39 passes for 471 yards and four touchdowns.
In a midseason game against No. 7 Florida, Burrow passes for 293 yards and three scores in a 42-28 win. Facing No. 9 Auburn in late October, Burrow helped the Tigers squeak out a 23-20 win as he passed for 321 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for a score.
In perhaps the biggest game of the college football regular season, LSU won a 46-41 shootout against No. 3 Alabama on Nov. 9 in Tuscaloosa as Burrow hit 31 of 39 for 393 yards and three touchdowns.
Finally, LSU romped to a 37-10 win over No. 4 Georgia in the SEC championship game as Burrow ripped apart the Bulldogs’ secondary with 349 yards passing and four touchdowns.
While Burrow didn’t put up big rushing numbers with 289 yards and three touchdowns, he’s extended plays with his mobility and has occasionally scrambled for yardage in key situations.
Of course, Burrow’s Heisman Trophy was a foregone conclusion after he won the Davey O’Brien and Maxwell awards Thursday night as the nation’s top quarterback. His top receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver after making 73 catches for 1,498 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Burrow broke Oklahoma’s stranglehold on the Heisman after Baker Mayfield won in 2017 and Kyler Murray gave the Sooners a repeat winner in 2018.
After transferring from Alabama, Hurts took over at quarterback for the Sooners this season and appeared to be the early Heisman frontrunner.
Hurts has epitomized everything a dual-threat quarterback can be as he’s hit 71.8 percent of his passes for 3,634 yards for 32 touchdowns while ranking second in the Big 12 with 1,255 yards rushing and 18 scores.
Hurts has led the Sooners to their fifth straight Big 12 title, a 12-1 record, and the No. 4 spot in the CFP. But Burrow was my Heisman pick over Hurts because he finished stronger and was less turnover-prone down the stretch.
Like Burrow and Hurts, Fields is also a transfer who started his career at Georgia. He’s also delivered a phenomenal season as he’s completed 67.5 percent for 2,953 yards and 40 touchdowns with just one interception while rushing for 473 yards and 10 scores for the No. 2 Buckeyes.
Everybody will get to see these three remarkable quarterbacks on the big stage when LSU faces Oklahoma and Ohio State faces No. 3 Clemson in the CFP semifinals Dec. 28.
Joining Burrow, Hurts and Fields in the semifinals will be Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, an early Heisman frontrunner. Watch and enjoy because all four of these quarterbacks are extraordinary.
