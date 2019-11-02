COLLEGE STATION – On a day when Cincinnati Bengal Trayveon Williams was watching from the sidelines, freshman Isaiah Spiller put his name right next to Williams’ in the Texas A&M record books.
Spiller scored on runs of 60, 50 and 8 yards and A&M shrugged off a slow start to sink the University of Texas-San Antonio 45-14 Saturday at Kyle Field.
Spiller finished with 217 yards on 20 carries, tying the freshman TD rushing season record (eight, held by Williams) as well as matching Williams’ high for freshman rushing yardage against Tennessee in 2016.
Williams entered the NFL draft after his junior season last year. Cincinnati is on its bye week.
With the victory, A&M (6-3) became bowl-eligible for the 11th straight season.
“Offensively, we were very efficient for the day,” Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “I thought we blocked really well up front. And (Spiller) hit the holes.”
Spiller also had a 42-yard run in the second half as the Aggies scored 24 straight points. Seth Small’s 45-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter put A&M ahead 45-7.
“We really dominated at that time,” Fisher said.
The Aggie defense limited UTSA to 231 offensive yards and tallied four sacks.
Spiller wasn’t the only freshman who shined on Senior Day at Kyle Field. Tight end Jalen Wydermyer caught his sixth touchdown pass of the season, moving him into second place on the Aggie tight end TD list. The record is 10, set last year by Jace Sternberger, who is now playing for the Green Bay Packers.
A&M quarterback Kellen Mond rushed and passed for a touchdown for the fifth straight game and 13th of his career. He completed 16 of 21 passes for 211 yards.
Jharmon Ausbon was his top target. The junior receiver caught five balls for 90 yards.
A&M scored on its last possession of the first half and the first four drives of the second half.
“We wanted to keep the momentum; build on that momentum,” Fisher said.
The Roadrunners (3-5) scored the first and last touchdowns of the game. The Roadrunners took the opening drive 67 yards and scored on quarterback Lowell Narcisse’s 2-yard run.
A&M erased that lead one play later when Spiller ripped off his 60-yard TD run.
Narcisse was under pressure throughout, completing just seven of 14 passes for 90 yards. He left the game early in the third quarter on a big hit on third down by linebacker Anthony Hines III.
His replacement, Jordan Weeks, didn’t fare much better. Weeks was 4-for-11 for 48 yards and was sacked twice.
Aggie freshman Erick Young got his first interception near the end of the game when he snared an errant Weeks’ throw at the A&M 34.
UTSA’s Dadrian Taylor intercepted backup QB Zach Calzada and sailed 58 yards for the score with 4:53 to play to account for the final score.
The Aggies have a bye week before returning to Kyle Field for their home finale Nov. 16 against South Carolina.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.