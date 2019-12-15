The four teams have been selected to play in this year’s College Football Playoffs. LSU is the highest ranked team and is scheduled to play No. 4 Oklahoma, while No. 2 Ohio State faces No. 3 Clemson. Both games, on paper, promise to be highly competitive and dynamic games. Almost everyone agrees that the four best teams in the country are in the playoffs.
Of course, if you’re a fan of the Oregon Ducks, you probably disagree that the best teams are there. But for a hiccup against Arizona State and a fluke loss to Auburn in the first game of the season, the Ducks would have been in the mix. The way they dominated Utah in the Pac-12 championship game seemed to indicate they would have acquitted themselves quite well in the playoff. But they’re not invited, so they have to play in the Rose Bowl. A nice consolation, to be sure, but it’s not a chance for a national title.
Ever since the College Football Playoffs format was developed, there was a problem. With only four spots to be filled, and with five power conferences (plus Notre Dame) in the mix, someone inevitably would be left out. Who can forget the first playoff, when Ohio State destroyed Wisconsin in the Big 10 championship game, while No. 3 TCU easily handled Iowa State and Baylor won their final game of the season? The result was that OSU jumped over both TCU and Baylor to claim the final spot.
“Yes, but OSU won the national title,” many said at the time. True, but who’s to say that TCU or Baylor could have done the same? We’ll never know, because they were not offered a chance to do so.
And there’s the problem with the four-team format. One conference is always going to be left out. And with ESPN’s love affair with the SEC leading the way, there has been one year when two Power 5 conferences were excluded so that both Alabama and Georgia could play. The Pac-12 and Big 12 were not happy with that result, but, oh, well. What can you do? And it happened again when Notre Dame was invited to play against ACC’s Clemson Tigers, SEC’s Alabama and Big 12 rep Oklahoma.
There have been rumblings about expanding the playoffs to eight teams, with each Power 5 champion, a Group of 5 representative, and two at-large teams invited to participate. Had this happened this year, Oregon would have been the Pac-12’s rep, Memphis would be in for the Group of 5, with Georgia and Baylor, ranked sixth and seventh, respectively, filling out the bracket.
I say that’s not good enough. I believe the playoffs should be expanded to 12 teams. Let the Power 5 winners and each of the Group of 5 winners gain an automatic berth, and add two wildcard teams to round out the field.
The selection committee would still be tasked with the seeding of the teams. The top four teams would be given a first-round bye, with the other eight teams playing to see who goes against the top four. The committee would also determine the two wildcard teams.
Let’s take this year, for instance. The Power 5 teams would be LSU, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Oregon. The Group of 5 would be Memphis from the American Athletic Conference, Florida Atlantic from the Conference USA, Central Michigan from the Mid-American, Boise State from the Mountain West and Appalachian State from the Sunbelt. The two wildcards would be Georgia and Baylor.
The committee would probably seed the playoffs as: No. 5 Oregon playing No. 12 Florida Atlantic, No. 6 Georgia playing No. 11 Central Michigan, No. 7 Baylor playing No. 10 Appalachian State and No. 8 Memphis playing No. 9 Boise State. The winners would then face the four teams that are currently slated to play in the playoffs: LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma.
What’s the point in letting the Group of 5 compete? In 2010, when TCU was still part of the Mountain West, they went undefeated. (This was during the BCS time, when only two teams would get to play for the championship.) TCU, though undefeated, was denied the opportunity to play for the title. Instead, they played in the Rose Bowl against Big 10 co-champion Wisconsin. The Frogs completed their undefeated season with a 21-19 win, giving the Badgers only their second loss of the season.
Boise State also defeated an Oklahoma team in a bowl game no one gave Boise State a chance to win. Houston beat Florida State in a bowl game. This season, Appalachian State defeated North Carolina of the ACC and South Carolina of the SEC on the way to a 12-1 season.
Granted, it’s unlikely that any of the Group of 5 teams could win a national championship. But with the way the system currently stands, teams like Central Florida, which went undefeated two years in a row, never even get the chance to play against the big boys when it really matters.
Why not give them a chance? What’s the worst that could happen? Look at what happens when a Cinderella team in basketball starts taking down the higher seeds in the NCAA’s March Madness. Many of us like seeing the underdogs take own the teams expected to win.
Expanding the playoffs to eight games would be an improvement, but I say 12 teams and three weeks of playoffs is just about right.
