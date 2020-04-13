North Texas Dayton Basketball

North Texas guard Umoja Gibson announced on Monday that he is transferring to Oklahoma. Gibson is a former Super Centex Player of the Year from University.

Umoja Gibson always believed he was good enough to play Big 12 basketball, and now he’s getting that chance.

Gibson, a former star at University High School, announced on Monday that he was transferring to Oklahoma after spending the past two seasons at North Texas. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 14.5 points for the Mean Green in 2019-20, second-best on the team, and was a second-team all-conference selection.

“I’m blessed and thankful for the opportunity to continue my career at the University of Oklahoma,” Gibson tweeted.

Lon Kruger’s Sooners got a first-hand glimpse of Gibson’s ability when they played North Texas last season. Gibson scored 21 points that game.

At University, he bamboozled defenses, averaging 22.4 points and 11.1 assists per game as a senior in 2016-17, when he was Super Centex Player of the Year. He also made the Trib’s Super Centex Basketball Team of the Decade.

Gibson had several transfer options, picking the Sooners over the likes of SMU, Arkansas, Auburn and Creighton. He’ll seek a waiver to play immediately next season, though if that doesn’t come through he’ll have two seasons of eligibility left starting with the 2021-22 season.

