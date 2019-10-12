Dave Campbell Aggie jersey

Dave Campbell, former Waco Tribune-Herald sports editor and founder of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine, center, was honored with a 12th Man jersey in the press box prior to Texas A&M’s game Saturday with Alabama. The framed jersey was presented by Alan Cannon (left), associate athletic director-athletic communications, and Brad Marquardt, director of athletic communications.

 Staff photo — Ken Sury

Dave Campbell skipped Baylor’s homecoming game today, but he had a good reason.

The longtime sports editor of the Waco Tribune-Herald and founder of Texas Football magazine was honored by Texas A&M in the press box prior to the start of the A&M-Alabama game at Kyle Field.

Alan Cannon, A&M’s associate athletic director for athletics communications, presented Campbell with a framed 12th Man jersey with Campbell’s name emblazoned on the back.

The gift was a surprise for Campbell, 94, who was invited to attend the game by Barnes and Noble Booksellers and Texas A&M Press, which published his book, “Dave Campbell’s Favorite Texas College Football Stories.”

Campbell, a Baylor graduate, said he was honored to receive the jersey. He came to the game with longtime Tribune-Herald Editor Bob Lott, an Alabama alum.

Brad Marquardt, A&M’s director of athletics communications, said once they learned that Campbell would be attending the game plans were set in motion to honor him with the jersey.

Texas A&M did something similar two years ago by giving gifts to longtime TV broadcaster Verne Lundquist when he called his final game at Kyle Field.

