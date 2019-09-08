Cody Kellner Points Index Top 25
RANK TEAM RATING
1 Clemson 162.495
2 Alabama 133.483
3 Notre Dame 126.473
4 Ohio St 106.860
5 Michigan 98.750
6 Oklahoma 94.113
7 LSU 92.824
8 Georgia 89.286
9 Iowa 87.462
10 Penn St 73.820
11 Mississippi St 72.904
12 Kentucky 72.738
13 Florida 71.555
14 Auburn 69.123
15 UCF 68.956
16 Washington St 68.371
17 Utah 66.214
18 Texas 65.300
19 Appalachian St 64.355
20 Boise St 64.280
21 Washington 58.915
22 Texas A&M 58.350
23 NC State 56.426
24 Syracuse 54.258
25 Missouri 51.450
