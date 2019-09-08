Cody Kellner Points Index Top 25

RANK TEAM RATING

1 Clemson 162.495

2 Alabama 133.483

3 Notre Dame 126.473

4 Ohio St 106.860

5 Michigan 98.750

6 Oklahoma 94.113

7 LSU 92.824

8 Georgia 89.286

9 Iowa 87.462

10 Penn St 73.820

11 Mississippi St 72.904

12 Kentucky 72.738

13 Florida 71.555

14 Auburn 69.123

15 UCF 68.956

16 Washington St 68.371

17 Utah 66.214

18 Texas 65.300

19 Appalachian St 64.355

20 Boise St 64.280

21 Washington 58.915

22 Texas A&M 58.350

23 NC State 56.426

24 Syracuse 54.258

25 Missouri 51.450

