The players competing in the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational have been quarantined this week in the College Station Hilton due to the coronavirus pandemic.
They also have been sheltered from the protests around the country over racial inequalities in light of the death of George Floyd.
On Wednesday, former major league pitcher and CSBI coach LaTroy Hawkins asked the players to engage in conversations with people of different backgrounds during a post-dinner speech before the first game of the event.
“I see your color, but I want to get to know your heart,” Hawkins told the players and staff gathered. “I want to get to know your heart, because that’s what means the most to me. I urge each one of you to get to know somebody that’s completely different from you.”
Hawkins spent nine seasons with the Minnesota Twins, based in the Twin Cities area where Floyd died recently while in custody of Minneapolis police. Hawkins currently serves as a special assistant to the Twins’ organization.
“The last eight to nine days have been tough, tough for our community, tough for the country,” Hawkins told the group. “With everything going on, it’s been really tough and especially emotionally tough for me.”
Hawkins addressed a group of more than 80 baseball players of various races, born both in America and abroad.
“It sparked conversations,” said West Virginia’s Austin Davis, a black athlete playing outfield for the CSBI’s Team Unity. “I got to know some other people who I had never met before in my life. It’s good to see different points of view of how people live.”
Davis said he was glad they were able to have a conversation about what was happening across the country during preparations for the tournament.
“I think it’s really united us as a country and let us know that we’re all as one,” Davis said. “Nobody is above anybody else and that we’re equal.”
Penn pitcher Cole Sichey of Team Liberty said he was glad to have the opportunity to have a dialogue about how he can change racial inequality. The Woodlands native and white athlete said he has been able to engage in numerous conversations with those of different backgrounds this week.
“It was a really great opportunity to make me be a little introspective about how I’m dealing with these issues and developing opinions around how I can help and how I can be influential in promoting social justice between all races and all ethnicities,” Sichey said. “I think it was a great opportunity to expose a lot of kids, who maybe aren’t as privy to these problems that are going on in our society, to someone who’s experienced them.”
Hawkins finished by challenging the CSBI players to be vocal in calling out racism when they see it and develop empathy for those around them.
“You can’t understand me if I don’t talk to you,” he said. “I don’t get to know you if you don’t talk to me. When we talk, we have more in common than you guys think.”
That translated to the field in Thursday’s first of two games.
CSBI coach LaTroy Hawkins sauntered over to the tournament’s organizer, Uri Geva, during Wednesday’s all-player dinner.
Handing Uri his phone, he asked a seemingly impossible question.
“You have room for one more?”
On the other end of the phone call was Isaac Nunez, a Florida transfer sitting at his home in Orlando, Florida, ready to make a light-night journey to Bryan for a chance to play baseball this week at Travis Field.
“At first, I was like, ‘I doubt it,’” Nunez said. “These guys have been here since Monday. They’ve been here for like three or four days. As I was waiting for the phone call and it was getting later and later and later, I thought it’s probably not going to happen.”
Most of the players and staff involved with the CSBI arrived in Bryan on Monday and were administered two tests for COVID-19. The players and staff then were quarantined in their hotel rooms until the test results came back negative. From the time they arrived, no one was allowed to leave the hotel for anything other than shuttles to Travis Field for practices.
Nunez first learned about the tournament Wednesday morning after reading the announcement that the Thursday games would be broadcast on ESPN2. He also saw a name he recognized associated with the event — Hawkins, who pitched in the major leagues for 21 years. Nunez had developed a relationship with Hawkins while playing for him in MLB Breakthrough Series tournaments. He immediately picked up the phone to call Hawkins, who told him to sit tight and wait for an answer.
“LaTroy Hawkins, he’s a super-duper guy,” Isaac’s father Roman Nunez said. “I don’t know how to say anything other than he’s just one of the greatest guys in baseball. He’s done a lot for the game, and he continues to help develop players.”
In his shortened freshman season, Isaac Nunez went 1 for 6 with an RBI in seven games for the Gators. At Lake Brantley High School in Florida, Nunez earned second team high school All-America honors by Perfect Game after hitting .355 with four home runs and 22 RBIs as a senior.
He entered the NCAA transfer portal two days ago in hopes of finding a program that can offer him regular playing time. Conveniently, several interested schools are in Texas and Oklahoma, close to this weekend’s showcase event at Travis Field. Nunez said the opportunity to play in the CSBI would give him an edge over other players in an overflowing transfer portal.
“The fact that he’s there playing now, there’s the potential that this can be a link between some of those schools where he could be able to sign on,” Roman Nunez said.
With bags quickly packed, Isaac Nunez waited next to his father, watching the new ESPN documentary The Last Dance on Wednesday night. His phone rang around 10:30 p.m.
“How quickly can you get here?” Geva asked.
Nunez grabbed a $500, one-way plane ticket from Orlando to Houston, departing at 7 a.m. Thursday.
“There was about 15 people on my flight,” Nunez said. “We all had our own rows, and we all were wearing masks the whole way, because you are not allowed to take your mask off when you step into the airport.”
Nunez took an Uber ride from Houston to College Station, where he immediately got tested for COVID-19. A quick tur around from heath care professionals cleared him to enter the “bubble” and play in Thursday evening’s games, which began about four hours after his arrival.
“I have a game in a couple of hours, and I haven’t stretched,” Nunez said with a laugh. “I haven’t thrown. I haven’t done anything.”
The shortstop last played in a competitive game in March with Florida but has been working out and hitting individually during shelter-in-place orders across the country.
Running on Whataburger and adrenaline Thursday evening, Nunez started as the designated hitter for Hawkins’ Team Unity. An 0-for-4 night at the plate, however, could easily be blamed on jet lag from a whirlwind 12-plus hours, his teammates reminded him in the dugout.
Ultimately, he was just glad to be back on a diamond.
“I was like, finally. Let’s do it,” Nunez said. “I can finally play some baseball. It was exciting, and from then on it’s been excitement, and I’m just ready to get on the field.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.