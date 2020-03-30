Like college athletes all over the country, Darren Rhodes wanted his season to continue. But at least he went out with a bang.
Rhodes, a freshman infielder for the Caltech baseball team, swatted his first career home run — a grand slam, no less — in the Beavers’ 11-8 loss to Claremont on March 13. That turned out to be Caltech’s final game of the season, as the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opted to suspend play thereafter, followed by the NCAA canceling all spring sports seasons due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Like so many other college athletes, Rhodes — the Boys’ Super Centex Scholar-Athlete of the Year from Midway last year — was blindsided when the season came to an screeching halt.
“It was really hard,” he said. “Not only the baseball part of it, but having to leave campus and leave all of our newly made friends. We were hoping to keep hanging out, expecting to be together one more term. So that bummed us out. And it was sad seeing it end for the seniors, you just weren’t expecting that. Having your whole season ripped out in front of you is one of the worst things that could happen.”
It took a little while for Rhodes to find his bearings at the plate. He said he struggled with some illness at the start of the season, and that slowed his progress.
But he still ended up playing in all 12 of Caltech’s games, starting the last 10. He mostly played third base, but also saw action at shortstop when the team’s usual starting shortstop Cortland Perry would shift to the mound as the closer.
In that season finale against Claremont, Rhodes went 2-for-4. The biggest of those hits came in the bottom of the third, with the bases loaded, when he hammered an offering from Claremont’s all-conference hurler Justin Hull over the left-field fence for a rousing grand slam. That hit put his team ahead, 6-4, at the time.
Any first home run is memorable, but a go-ahead grand salami in the final game of the year? Yeah, safe to say that Rhodes won’t soon forget that one.
“It was a pretty cool moment, especially it ending up as the last game,” Rhodes said. “Nobody wanted the season to turn out that way, but I was just trying to do whatever I could to help make it a memorable game. It just so happened that it went out – I wasn’t expecting it to.”
Rhodes is back in Waco, and started online classes at Caltech on Monday, as the university revamps its curriculum for the shelter-in-place world. He is trying to decide between a major in mechanical engineering and astrophysics. His classes should keep his mind occupied while he also looks ahead to a promising 2021 baseball season.
“I’m pretty excited,” he said. “Our coach is doing a great job, getting in a good number of recruits. Obviously you can’t guarantee acceptance at Caltech, and we haven’t always had a lot of recruits in the past. We had just three seniors this year. But the oncoming recruiting class has seven, and we just keep getting better as a whole.”
Refunds in place for BU ticket holders
Fear not, Baylor spring season ticket holders. You’re not out of luck in getting your money back.
That question was posed to me by a reader, and it’s a fair concern. The good news for fans is that the Bear Foundation said that it is giving season ticket holders the option to receive prorated refunds or to decline the refund and allow Baylor athletics to “utilize resources to fulfill our vision of ‘Preparing Champions for Life.’”
Season ticket holders have until April 15 to request a refund. Call the ticket office at (254) 710-1000 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
All single-game advance buyers were supplied full refunds.
Best Baylor Athlete bracket voting picking up
Voting is underway in the Best Baylor Athlete bracket, and if you haven’t yet submitted your own votes, you’ve still got time. Check out the bracket at wacotrib.com/sports, and pick your favorites through Friday at 3 p.m. I’ll reveal the winners in a column in the Sunday paper. A reminder that you’ll need to register in order to vote.
I was asked by a reader if you just choose your favorite region. Um, no. Of course not. This is just like an NCAA basketball bracket, you keep selecting winners all the way through the championship game. It actually notes that on the home page for the bracket.
And, as predicted, I’ve received a bit of “Hey, what about so-and-so?” feedback. Again, I get it. Even picking 64 of the greatest Baylor athletes ever, you’re going to leave some really good ones out. My response to those inquiries about the supposed snubs: “Well, who would you take off?”
At any rate, sic the vote, BU fans.
