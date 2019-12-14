I really wanted to go defense.
For most of the year, that’s the way I was leaning with my Heisman ballot. It’s not just that I have zero issue being a contrarian – at least that wouldn’t have been the only reason – but for much of the season I truly viewed Ohio State defensive end Chase Young as the most dominant player in all of college football.
In the end, I opted not to overthink it. LSU’s Joe Burrow couldn’t have been a more deserving winner.
Now, again, I’d love to see a defender – a true one-way defender – win the award. The guidelines stipulate that voters for the “most outstanding player” in the country who “best exhibits the pursuit of excellence with integrity.” When I’m voting, I don’t read any more into it than that. Meaning, I don’t believe in a secret, understood clause that adds “the most outstanding player who plays on the offensive side of the ball.”
Defense matters. Never forget that it matters. Ohio State’s Young was a game plan-wrecker. At times he shot off the ball with such zest that it made blocking him impossible. He rendered 300-pound linemen invisible.
So, why then the late flip to Burrow? It boiled down to two reasons.
One – Young missed two games. I didn’t count the suspension against him in terms of his malfeasance, because it seemed fairly innocuous in the grand scheme of things. Young admitted to accepting a loan from a “family friend” in 2018 that he repaid later. The NCAA viewed that as an impermissible benefit. OK, slap the wrist and move on.
But Young’s absences, excused or not, cost him a chance to add more evidence to his closing statement. It probably prevented him from making a legitimate run at a 20-sack season.
The second reason – I came to the conclusion that Burrow positively impacted his team better than anyone else.
Quarterbacks always have an inside track on claiming Senor Stiffarm. It’s completely understandable. They touch the ball more than anyone else on the field, including the centers. They play what’s universally regarded as the most demanding position. And while they certainly get the lion’s share of the credit for a team’s victories, they also take the brunt of the criticism when things go wrong.
Burrow was the best QB in the country, and it really wasn’t close. He was the best player on the best team, and that counts for something, too. He led the nation in touchdown passes with 48 while throwing a microscopic six interceptions in 439 pass attempts. Only Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa had a better passer rating (206.93) than Burrow’s 201.47, and Tua missed the Tide’s final three games with a severe hip injury. Only Washington State’s Anthony Gordon totaled more passing yards, and Gordon threw 206 more passes (and 10 more interceptions) than the LSU field general.
Burrow connects with his receivers better than the fastest WiFi signal around. He has completed 77.9 percent of his passes on the season, which if it holds up would break the NCAA record held by former Texas Longhorn Colt McCoy (76.7).
Burrow’s consistency deserves special acclaim. Only twice in 13 games did he fail to reach 300 yards passing. He tossed multiple interceptions in a game only once, when Ole Miss picked him off twice in a 58-37 LSU win in mid-November. The picks were inconsequential. He still went for 489 yards and five TDs.
What I probably most appreciate about Burrow is how he connects with the LSU fans. Those folks truly put the fanatic into fan – I’ve seen them firsthand before, and they’re jet-engine loud. And the quarterback revved those engines to a fever pitch when he emerged on Senior Day against Texas A&M wearing “Burreaux” on the back of his jersey.
Burrow didn’t even need to play the game after that. He had the Heisman on lock. Forget the Heisman, he could’ve run for the Governor of Louisiana and would have won in a landslide.
Someday a defender will crash the party at the Downtown Athletic Club and steal the show. And that’ll be a fun day. But he’ll have to be the most deserving candidate to do so, and there wasn’t anyone more deserving than LSU’s Joe Burrow in 2019.
With that, the defense (of Burrow) rests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.