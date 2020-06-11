Dominique Zeigler had two major goals when he graduated from Harker Heights High School in 2003: Playing in the NFL and eventually becoming a high school head football coach.
He accomplished the first when he played wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers from 2007-10.
The second goal is still a work in progress.
Now 35, the former Baylor wide receiver has been the receivers coach at Killeen High School for the past three years. He got his first head coaching experience for the Kangaroos’ girls track team during the past spring.
“Getting a chance to coach track, I got some good feedback,” Zeigler said. “I got a chance to make an imprint on some kids’ lives. Becoming a head football coach someday is definitely a goal of mine.”
It’s not strange to see Zeigler coaching both sports because he excelled at both as an athlete.
Coming out of Harker Heights, Zeigler wasn’t just a highly recruited football player who starred at quarterback as a senior after previously playing receiver.
He was also a track star who was the nation’s best high jumper as a senior, and was also a talented long jumper. His best high jump was 7-0¼, so signing such a versatile athlete was a coup for both the Baylor football and track teams.
“Some schools wanted me to only play football, but Baylor was going to let me do both,” Zeigler said. “I really had a passion for track. But when I got to Baylor, football really took over more for me.”
Baylor hadn’t enjoyed a winning football season since 1995 and wouldn’t break through with another one until 2010 under Art Briles. But Zeigler teamed up with quarterback Shawn Bell for one of the most memorable plays in school history in 2004.
The Bears had dropped their first four Big 12 games that season and were heavy underdogs to No. 16 Texas A&M when they played at Floyd Casey Stadium on Oct. 30, 2004.
Remarkably the game went into overtime. After the Aggies scored the first touchdown in overtime to take a 34-27 lead, Bell rolled to his right and connected with Zeigler for a 12-yard touchdown.
When Baylor coach Guy Morriss decided to go for the winning two-point conversion, Zeigler could feel the excitement in the huddle.
“We hadn’t been winning, so as a program we didn’t want to go for the tie,” Zeigler said. “I was so excited when coach said let’s go win it right here.”
Bell went to Zeigler again and hit him for the two-point conversion pass to lift the Bears to a stunning 35-34 win. Baylor fans stormed the field and carried the goal posts out of the stadium.
Nearly 16 years later, Baylor fans still remind him of that big moment.
“I just remember getting crazy with the guys and then seeing all the Baylor fans on the field,” Zeigler said. “It was complete chaos. I can still picture everything that happened. It had been 19 years since we beat the Aggies, so it was good to see everyone so excited.”
Some high school friends who attended Texas A&M came to Waco to see him that weekend. They probably never expected a Baylor win.
“I had five of my close friends staying at my apartment that weekend who were actually Aggies,” Zeigler said. “It was funny to be hanging out with them after the game, but they were happy for me at the same time.”
When Zeigler left Baylor, he ranked second in career receptions with 166 from 2003-06 behind Reggie Newhouse with 183 catches from 1999-2002.
But with all the high powered offenses that the Bears put together in the Briles’ era, Zeigler is now eighth on the school’s all-time receiving list that is headed by Kendall Wright with 302.
Zeigler’s NFL career ended after he tore his ACL with the 49ers in 2010. When he returned to Baylor as a student assistant in 2012, he got to work with several of the receivers who passed him on the career list like Terrance Williams, Corey Coleman, Tevin Reese and KD Cannon.
After graduating in 2013 with a degree in speech communications, Zeigler became a graduate assistant for the Baylor football program and eventually spent two years on the operations staff. He was director of player development in 2015.
Zeigler would have liked to see the numbers he could have produced in a Briles-style offense.
“What was unique about the whole situation was that I was one of Coach Briles’ first recruits when he got the job at Houston (2003-07),” Zeigler said. “I was a football junkie, so I would always see the numbers he put up when he coached at Stephenville. When he recruited me at UH, I knew the offense was going to be good, but I didn’t know how it would translate to college. Well, it definitely translated to college.”
