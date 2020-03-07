MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Baylor’s shot at its first conference championship in 70 years died Saturday amid a flurry of fouls, offensive inconsistency and a lack of rebounding.
West Virginia handed the No. 4 Bears a 76-64 loss as No. 1 Kansas clinched the outright Big 12 championship.
After piecing together a Big 12-record 23-game winning streak and holding down the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press poll for a school-record five straight weeks, the Bears (26-4, 15-3) have dropped three of their last five games heading into the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City.
The Bears will receive a first-round bye Wednesday as the No. 2 seed and play in the quarterfinals Thursday at 6 p.m. Less than an hour after Baylor’s loss, Kansas (28-3, 17-1) knocked off Texas Tech, 66-62, in Lubbock to win the league by two games, and will begin Big 12 tournament play Thursday at 1:30 p.m. as the No. 1 seed.
Though the Bears still appear to have a strong chance to earn a No. 1 regional seed in the NCAA tournament, their recent losses won’t help their cause.
“This hurts because we haven’t won a conference championship since 1950,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew in his postgame radio interview. “No team had ever won 15 games before and not won the (Big 12) conference. But we’ll get refocused for the Big 12 tournament and the NCAA tournament.”
Baylor’s biggest issue against the Mountaineers (21-10, 9-9) was foul trouble. With forward Tristan Clark missing his second straight game due to knee problems, Baylor suffered inside as Freddie Gillespie, Flo Thamba and Mark Vital got into foul trouble.
The Mountaineers constantly took the ball inside for baskets as Thamba, Vital and guard Jared Butler all fouled out and Gillespie had to sit out during crucial periods of the second half after drawing his fourth foul with 13:31 remaining when the Bears had a 37-30 lead.
“I thought we were in good position,” Drew said. “But the fourth foul on Freddie hurt. It was a momentum changer at that point.”
The Bears held on to the lead briefly as Thamba got loose for a slam and Davion Mitchell drained a 3-pointer to open up a 42-37 edge.
But the Mountaineers responded with a 12-0 run and never trailed again.
Jermaine Haley began the run by scoring inside. After Thamba committed his fifth foul with 9:31 remaining, Oscar Tshiebwe hit a pair of free throws. Tshiebwe then scored on a layup to give West Virginia a 43-42 lead.
With Baylor struggling to score, West Virginia completed its big run as Emmitt Matthews got loose for a slam, Sean McNeil hit a floater and Haley scored on a layup to push the lead to 49-42 with 5:05 remaining.
“At the end of the day, they’re the No. 3 defense in the country,” Drew said. “They outrebounded us and didn’t allow us to get in transition. In the half court, they’re big and physical and hard to score on.”
The Bears never got closer than five points the remainder of the game as they were forced to foul the Mountaineers, who hit 20 of 22 free throws in the final three minutes.
West Virginia hit 24 of 34 free throws overall while Baylor continued its struggles from the line by hitting 10 of 17. The Mountaineers avenged a 70-59 loss to Baylor on Feb. 15 at the Ferrell Center.
Matthews came off the bench to lead the Mountaineers with 18 points while Tshiebwe finished with a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Though Vital grabbed 12 boards for the Bears, the Mountaineers won the rebounding battle 42-28.
Butler led the Bears with 21 points but hit just one of six 3-pointers while Mitchell finished with 15 points as he hit three of four treys. With Devonte Bandoo and MaCio Teague each missing four 3-pointers, the Bears were four of 18 beyond the arc.
Matthew Mayer played just five minutes due to an apparent injury. Wednesday’s first-round Big 12 tournament bye will be welcome as the Bears will try to heal some injuries and get closer to full strength for the postseason.
“With Tristan out, we needed another big man,” Mitchell said. “We felt it when Freddie was in foul trouble. We just have to get healthy, a lot of people are hurt right now, and practice hard and play the way we’re used to.”
