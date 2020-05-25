Kansas St Baylor Basketball (copy)

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte, file

Former Baylor guard Juicy Landrum was among four players cut by the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun on Monday.

The Sun announced that it waived Landrum along with free-agent signees Megan Huff, Jacki Gemelos and Jazmon Gwathmey.

Connecticut selected Landrum with the 35th pick of the WNBA Draft in April. The Hartford Courant reported that the moves were made so that the Sun could get under the league’s salary cap.

Landrum, who led La Vega to a state championship in 2014 and state tournament appearances in 2015 and 2016, started all 30 games for the Lady Bears last season.

Landrum finished her Baylor career in third place in career 3-pointers made with 170. She set an NCAA record when she drilled 14 shots from beyond the arc in the Lady Bears’ 111-43 victory over Arkansas State on Dec. 18 of last year.

