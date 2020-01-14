Former Baylor defensive end Deonte Williams has entered the NCAA transfer portal in an effort to resume his college career after medically retiring from football last summer following an arm injury in 2018.
Williams, a fourth-year junior, was not on Baylor’s roster in 2019.
The former Plano Prestonwood Christian star made 26 tackles with 4.5 for loss and a fumble recovery in two seasons for the Bears in 2017-18.
Doris Miller Family YMCA holding Little Dribbler sign ups
The Doris Miller Family YMCA will have their Youth Little Dribbler basketball final sign up and tryout evaluation (everyone makes the team) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the gym.
Age groups are 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14, separated into boys and girls divisions. The cost for members is $30 and $40 for non-members with jerseys included. For more information call 254-752-1605.
Gates announces retirement following 16-year careerAntonio Gates, who became one of the most prolific tight ends in the NFL without playing a down of college football, announced his retirement Tuesday.
Gates spent his entire 16-year career with the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers. His 116 touchdown catches are the most by a tight end in league history.
“I never dreamed that I would play this game of football so long or how fortunate I would be to play it with just one organization,” he said in a statement. “I want to thank the Chargers organization, Dean Spanos and the Spanos family, and the National Football League for the opportunity to live out a dream and play the game I love.”
Gates, who did not play this season, will join the Chargers front office as a legends ambassador. He is the franchise leader in receptions (955), receiving yards (11,841) and touchdowns. His 220 regular-season games are second. He had eight seasons when he had eight or more touchdowns and 21 multi-TD games.
Truist Park new name for Atlanta Braves’ ballpark
ATLANTA — Truist Park is the new name of the Atlanta Braves’ stadium, replacing SunTrust Park.
Atlanta announced the change Tuesday following SunTrust bank’s merger with BB&T to form Truist Financial Corp. The stadium in Cobb County, north of downtown Atlanta, opened in 2017.
Most new purple signs at the stadium are expected to be in place in time for the Braves’ home opener against Miami on April 3. SunTrust Park signs already have been removed.
Braves president Derek Schiller says he expects the new branding to endure for the “next 20-plus years.”
Investigation clears Hawaii men’s volleyball coach
HONOLULU — The University of Hawaii’s men’s volleyball coach has been cleared following an investigation into allegations he engaged in sexual misconduct.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday the U.S. Center for SafeSport cleared Charlie Wade after a 17-month investigation. The center is a nonprofit organization that investigates sexual misconduct for the U.S. Olympic Committee.
Wade was accused of engaging in sexual misconduct with a former female player while coaching a club volleyball team in California about 30 years ago.
“I’m thrilled they found nothing to the allegations. I’m glad it’s over. I’m focused on coaching my team,” Wade said prior to Monday’s practice.
USA Volleyball over the weekend removed Wade’s name from a list of those under suspended membership after it received notice from SafeSport that the matter was closed.
His name had been listed under “pending investigation” starting in September 2018.
Ex-player sues Penn State over football hazing allegationsHARRISBURG, Pa. — A former Penn State football player claims in a lawsuit that Nittany Lions players hazed him and other younger teammates by imitating sexual acts in the shower and invoking Jerry Sandusky’s name.
The player, who The Associated Press is not identifying because he hasn’t spoken publicly on the matter, filed the lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania federal court against the university, head coach James Franklin and one former teammate.
The school’s own investigation found the ex-teammate had committed “prohibited behavior,” the complaint said.
University police turned over results of their investigation to the local district attorney, who declined to prosecute, Penn State said in a statement.
The allegations include that older players said to younger ones, “I am going to Sandusky you.”
Sandusky was the team’s retired longtime defensive coordinator when he was convicted in 2012 of sexual abuse of 10 boys, including physical attacks on university property. He is serving a 30- to 60-year state prison sentence.
Sandusky’s arrest prompted the firing of Hall of Fame head coach Joe Paterno, and the university subsequently paid more than $100 million to people who said they had been abused by Sandusky.
