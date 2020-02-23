The Northwestern women’s tennis team scored four of the first five points on its way to a 4-3 victory over Baylor on Sunday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

Baylor senior Angelina Shakhraichuk defeated Northwestern’s Christina Hand, 6-3, 6-2, on the No. 5 singles court to cut the Wildcats’ lead to 2-1.

But Northwestern opened by winning the doubles point and clinched the match when Julie Byrne defeated Baylor’s Mel Krywoj on the No. 1 court, 6-2, 6-4.

Baylor (7-1), which moved into the ITA rankings at No. 18 last week, continues its season when it travels to Houston to play Rice on March 1.

