Veteran offensive line coach Joe Wickline has joined Baylor’s staff as he reunites with new offensive coordinator Larry Fedora.
Wickline was previously an assistant coach at Baylor in 1997-98 under then-head coach Dave Roberts.
Of course, Baylor has upgraded its facilities a great deal since his first tenure at the university, most prominently the Bears’ move from Floyd Casey Stadium to McLane Stadium in 2014.
“I am amazed, blessed and totally fired up about getting the opportunity back here at Baylor,” Wickline said. “The first time I visited with Coach (Dave) Aranda about his goals and his vision, we connected. He has a great situation here at Baylor with the facilities, the people and the things they stand for. I was unbelievably enthusiastic. You combine all that with the great staff he is putting in here, the success the program has had, how hard the team plays, and again the people, I’m just enthusiastic and excited.”
Wickline has spent 37 years as a collegiate assistant working primarily with the offensive line, including stops at Ole Miss (1988-94), Baylor (1997-98), Florida (2002-04), Oklahoma State (2005-13), Texas (2014-15), and West Virginia (2016-18). He worked with Fedora at Florida, Middle Tennessee and Oklahoma State.
“Coach Wickline is a fundamental teacher,” Aranda said. “In my talks with him our conversations have constantly gone back to technique, teaching method and drill work. I’m so excited about what he can do for our offensive line and having that group take the next step to be one of the top units in the Big 12.”
Aranda is close to completing his offensive staff with Fedora coaching quarterbacks as well as his offensive coordinator duties, Wickline coaching the offensive line, Shawn Bell coaching tight ends and Jorge Munoz coaching wide receivers and serving as passing game coordinator.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.