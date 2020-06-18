Steve Smith never expected to be here.
He never expected to be sitting in an office in Cookesville, Tennessee, in the middle of June, waiting for a phone call from a prospective pitching recruit. He never would have pictured himself wearing a Tennessee Tech T-shirt, in purple of all colors. But Smith has learned over his 59 years to trust God’s plan, even if it takes you down paths you didn’t see coming.
Smith, who spent 20 years as Baylor’s head baseball coach, is employed as a head coach again. After much prayer and consideration, he took the Tennessee Tech head job in December. He acknowledged that it was a “bad time of year” to take over a program. He had to hit the ground running in a full sprint.
Then the world stopped.
“Because of the virus and because of not getting here until January, it’s been really, really crazy,” Smith said. “I don’t even know how to describe it, really.”
That should say something, because Smith is rarely at a loss for words. He can extrapolate intelligently on the subject of baseball — and particularly baseball coaching — for as long as you’ll let him. Then again, when he started coaching he was content to tinker behind the scenes with the pitchers.
Smith began his coaching career at Texas A&M as a graduate assistant in 1988. In 1990, he moved to Mississippi State to work for the legendary Ron Polk. He couldn’t have been happier. He was back in his home state — Smith grew up in Gulfport, Miss. — and doing what he most loved to do, hang out at the ballpark and teach the art of pitching.
“When I started this career-wise, I was a pitching guy and a recruiting guy at Mississippi State, and honestly never thought one moment about being a head coach,” Smith recalled. “I was working for Ron Polk, and I could’ve continued doing that until he quit, he died or whatever. I think the only reason that I ever came to Baylor was because it was my alma mater. I knew it was a good opportunity if a lot of things fell into place.”
Indeed, Smith was a Baylor guy. He pitched for the Bears in 1982 and ’83 after transferring from Mississippi College. He met his future wife Melinda, a Baylor yell leader, on campus. So he couldn’t resist the appeal of returning to Waco in 1995, as the successor to Mickey Sullivan, his old coach.
“The whole time I was at Baylor, at least the first 10 years for sure, it was the Baylor I went to and it was family and I felt like I was working for the family business,” Smith said. “That’s a hard thing to do, and I would tell anybody that if you’re going to go coach at your alma mater, be ready to learn things and find things about it that you never knew. They might be things you don’t want to know, and it’ll be hard.”
Smith experienced plenty of joy at Baylor, too. He and Melinda raised two boys, Ryan and Case, in Waco. He witnessed one of the great college baseball careers of all-time in Jason Jennings. He took the Bears to 13 NCAA regional trips and an appearance in the College World Series in 2005. In 2012, Smith’s Bears won their first 18 Big 12 games and clinched the conference title before suffering their first league loss.
The program took a downturn after that season. In 2015, on the heels of a third straight sub-.500 campaign, Baylor fired Smith.
Five years later, Smith said it still stings.
“To leave in the manner that it was done, after a 35-year relationship, has been a little bit for me like going through a divorce of a 35-year marriage,” Smith said. “I don’t know how you spin that. People have told me, ‘Well, you really had a good run.’ Well, you don’t tell anybody who got divorced after 35 years that you had a good run. But that’s how it felt to me.”
So, what do you do? You dust yourself off and move on. You cling to the good memories.
Right after he lost his job at Baylor, Smith created a Facebook group for his former BU players. He wanted to find a way that they could all stay in touch. He said that the group has leaned on each other in recent years following the death of Steven White in January 2019 and Ron Patterson earlier this year.
Ryan and Case both hold degrees from Baylor, just like their parents. In fact, Smith said, “I’ve got a wife who if you cut her open she’s going to bleed green. She’s still bleeding green today. And I think deep down I bleed green, too. I’m not going to let a few misguided souls do any more damage to Baylor or to me than they were already able to do.”
Smith’s job ended, but his calling didn’t. He spent the 2017 season as a volunteer assistant at Santa Clara, then in August of that year he accepted a similar volunteer assistant role at Auburn, overseeing the pitching staff.
Auburn proved a godsend for a guy who grew up in SEC country. His responsibilities matched what he had done for years at Baylor — planning practice and working with the pitchers. But it connected deeper than that. Smith said he has a “burning desire to be a part of something bigger than myself,” and he found that at Auburn.
“The culture of it was really something, and I enjoyed it,” Smith said. “I walked into some really good arms, inherited them right off the bat. They challenged me. I’d never worked harder to grow as a coach than I did the two-and-a-half years I was there.”
Auburn recorded two of the three highest strikeout totals in school history as a pitching staff during Smith’s tenure. The Tigers tossed 12 shutouts in those two seasons, including seven in 2019, when they advanced all the way to the College World Series.
The work was gratifying, and if the NCAA had pushed through a proposal to add a third full-time assistant to college baseball staffs, Smith might still be at Auburn. But in November of 2019, Tennessee Tech fired head coach Justin Holmes for “conduct inconsistent with the expectations and standards Tennessee Tech has for all head coaches,” the school said in a statement.
School officials reached out to Smith, whose initial reaction strayed out of character for an ex-pitcher. He balked.
“My first reaction was that I wasn’t interested enough in the middle of the year to initiate the conversation. I just didn’t feel like that was right,” Smith said. “I can’t tell you how hard we worked at Auburn in the fall.”
Tennessee Tech persisted. Smith acquiesced and agreed to go through the interview process. All the while, he was prepared to say no and return to Auburn.
“Honestly, my prayer going into it was, ‘Lord, if you don’t want me there, please stop me,’” Smith said. “So I was looking for red flags all the way through it, and there really weren’t any. … The pieces were all here. Once the offer was made and the opportunity was there, I just felt like I had to do it.”
Smith has been playing catch-up ever since. He said the state of Tennessee Tech’s program brought “eerily similar” parallels to 1995, when he first took over at Baylor. The Golden Eagles’ field needed some work, just like the Bears needed a facility upgrade in the pre-Baylor Ballpark days. But the potential is there, Smith said.
“Some things a little bit better, some things not as good,” he said. “Clearly the big thing we had going for us at Baylor in ’95 was we were in the Southwest Conference and about to be in the Big 12. This place is not going to be jumping out of the (Ohio Valley Conference) into a bigger league anytime soon, that’s not happening. But this is still a really, really good place and a good location to get players.”
Tennessee Tech opened the 2020 season with a sweep of Evansville. Great start, but deceptive. The Golden Eagles proceeded to lose their next 12 games. The pitching staff took a beating, tallying a 9.48 team ERA. Then COVID-19 brought a halt to Tech’s season.
It pained Smith to see so many promising years end, especially his old buddies at Auburn. But for his new team, the abbreviated campaign wasn’t necessarily a bad thing.
“It was probably a real blessing for this particular program at this particular time that we didn’t have to keep playing. I don’t know that we could’ve won 10 games,” Smith said.
Smith fully expects the 2021 Golden Eagles to be better, though he’s hesitant to set a goal at this stage. He hasn’t met many people in Cookesville yet, simply because of the virus. But in a case of “it’s a small world after all,” he has run across a couple of old Baylor graduates, including a fellow former BU pitcher in Ted Richardson.
Smith will turn 60 next February. Coaching still inspires him, and the challenge of rebuilding the Tennessee Tech program commands his immediate attention. He doesn’t know how long he’ll coach, but he can’t imagine doing anything else.
Truth be told, he hasn’t even retired as a pitcher yet.
“I’m still throwing (batting practice). So far, both years at Auburn and here, I’m the best guy we have throwing BP,” Smith said. “So when people ask me how old I am, I typically say that I’m somewhere between 45 and 50 feet. They kind of stare at me. I say, that’s where I’m throwing BP from now and that’s really all that matters.
“I’m going to do it as long as I feel like I’m making a difference and it’s my purpose in life. I’ve never thought about not doing it. I’ve not gotten to that place yet.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.