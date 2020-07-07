Terrance Ganaway recently spoke to the current Baylor running backs on subjects he knows by heart: Leadership, sacrifice, and bringing unwavering responsibility to the team.
Ganaway lived those principles during his three seasons with the Bears.
Playing behind Jay Finley in 2009-10, Ganaway always gave his best effort even though he didn’t start. When he did get his shot, Ganaway crushed the school record by rushing for 1,547 yards and 21 touchdowns to help the Bears finish 10-3 in their 2011 breakthrough season.
Before Ganaway transferred to Baylor, he played at Houston in 2007 where he was roommates with current Bears running backs coach Justin Johnson. He was happy when Johnson asked him to do a Zoom virtual conference with the Baylor running backs last week.
“I told them sometimes it’s hard to be a leader because everybody wants to be on the field,” Ganaway said. “But you can’t play five running backs at once. So you just want to make sure you put your best foot forward and take proper steps to be responsible. I always tried to set the tone and work hard every day. I always said, ‘Don’t count the plays, make the plays count.’”
After earning his MBA from Baylor in 2016, Ganaway is now an account manager for the Stryker Corporation, a medical technology company located in Flower Mound. He and his wife Jenny, a former gymnast on the Venezuelan national team, are raising four children.
Ganaway was recently named a first-team running back on Baylor’s all-decade team chosen by the Tribune-Herald and members of the university’s athletic department. Since 2014, he’s been part of KWTX’s pregame show for Baylor football games.
“It’s given me an opportunity to educate viewers on football,” Ganaway said. “I can give people an idea of what’s happening between the lines from a unique perspective. I’m a teacher at heart. I like education and football.”
Ganaway’s college football journey began at Houston where he played under Art Briles. He made a quick impact as he rushed for 550 yards and scored six touchdowns for the Cougars as a freshman in 2007.
But he thought his football career was over when he left Houston in 2008 to be with his family in DeKalb when his mother died from liver cancer at age 48. He grew up in a large family with 10 brothers and sisters, and his father needed help.
He earned his associate’s degree from nearby Texarkana College. When Briles asked him if he wanted to give football another shot at Baylor, he accepted the offer. Briles had lost both of his parents in a car accident in 1976 when he was a college football player at Houston.
“He had lost his parents at Houston, and if anybody could relate to what I was going through it was him,” Ganaway said.
Ganaway had to restart his career from the ground up. Playing behind Finley, he rushed for 200 yards and five touchdowns in 2009 and 295 yards and two scores in 2010.
Those seasons were a prelude to his phenomenal senior year when he rushed for 1,547 yards to break Finley’s school record of 1,218 yards set in 2010.
“I was able to break rushing records simply because we had guys up front block their tails off and gave Robert (Griffin III) time to throw,” Ganaway said. “Those guys up front played hurt and fought hard all the time. I was blessed to have played on a great team.”
Ganaway was one of the many weapons that surrounded Baylor’s Heisman Trophy winning quarterback. Despite his accolades and incredible talent, Griffin never acted like he was the star.
“Robert did whatever we did, pulling the sleds, lifting weights,” Ganaway said. “He held everybody accountable, but he wasn’t a prima donna. Our attitude was that we were going to outwork everybody. We thought we were the strongest and best conditioned team.”
Ganaway went out in style in his final college game as he exploded for 200 yards rushing and five touchdowns to earn offensive MVP in Baylor’s 67-56 win over Washington in the 2011 Alamo Bowl. His 43-yard touchdown run with 2:28 remaining sealed the win for the Bears.
After dropping a 38-14 decision to Illinois in the 2010 Texas Bowl, the Bears were determined to go out on a much more positive note in the Alamo Bowl.
“It was such an emotional game,” Ganaway said. “In our first bowl, we weren’t focused. It was like let’s pat each other on the back and sing a celebratory song. So winning was a big deal in the Alamo Bowl. It was a crazy game with a lot of points. Coach Briles and (former Baylor offensive coordinator) Philip Montgomery had an idea of how to attack the Washington defense and how we could gash them on the ground.”
Ganaway was taken in the sixth round of the 2012 draft by the New York Jets, but was waived and picked up by the St. Louis Rams. He announced his retirement in 2013 to pursue his MBA, and is glad he can make an impact in the business world.
“I knew I wanted to do something more than football,” Ganaway said. “I wanted to finish my MBA and become a professional. I wanted to lead men and women in a professional space.”
