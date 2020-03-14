The Baylor Lady Bears’ 2019-20 season will forever be the championship season interrupted.
The Lady Bears accomplished some of their goals. The fact that they won their 10th-straight Big 12 championships is at the top of that list. Baylor senior forward Lauren Cox was the conference preseason player of the year and lived up to that billing by winning Big 12 Player of the Year at the end of the regular season. Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey reached 600 wins for her career.
All of those things were achieved, documented and celebrated.
Even so, the Lady Bears disembarked from an airplane a few minutes after the Big 12 Tournament was called off on Thursday. Later the same the day, officials pulled the plug on the NCAA Tournament, meaning Baylor would not get the chance to make a run at a second-straight national championship.
On Saturday, Mulkey described the moment that the season came to a halt. The Baylor team had boarded its plane for Kansas City, but didn’t take off after word from school administrators indicated a decision was coming from the Big 12 athletic directors.
“I got on the PA system on the plane and told them what happened,” Mulkey said. “We de-planed. Of course your seniors, Juicy and Cox especially, were very emotional. I just hugged them. And, what do you say?”
The players, coaches and other team personnel went to their homes either in Waco or elsewhere and awaited word on the NCAA Tournament. That started several waves of Mulkey and the players reaching out to each other for support.
Mulkey said she checked on them again late Thursday night.
“Two of them were sobbing,” Mulkey said. “That was Juicy (Landrum) and Cox. They couldn’t even talk to me. You’re at a loss for words.”
By Saturday, Mulkey was attending to family matters, specifically making sure her son Kramer Robertson, who earlier this month got an invite to the St. Louis Cardinals big-league training camp, got back to Waco safely to wait out the postponed season.
The Lady Bears coach issued a statement on Friday, expressing concern for everyone’s health and also her hope of what the NCAA response will be in the days ahead.
Mulkey spoke with the Trib on Saturday and elaborated on the emotions involved in moving forward with life in general.
“I’m trying to get a son home from pro baseball,” Mulkey said. “It’s just strange. I don’t sit here and think, ‘Gosh, come on. Change your mind NCAA.’ I’m a realist. It’s not going to change. I guess I’m still just kind of in shock.”
A lot of people in sports are currently wondering “What might have been?” The Baylor women’s basketball team is at the top of any list of teams that had a legitimate shot at the top of their sport.
The Lady Bears won the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament in 2005, 2012 and 2019, on a coincidental seven-year schedule. But there were signs that Baylor fans weren’t going to have to wait nearly as long before seeing Mulkey and her grandson Kannon cut down the nets following another national title.
Although Baylor never reached the top spot in the Associated Press poll this season — South Carolina held down that ranking for most of the season — the Lady Bears were ranked No. 1 in the coaches poll for almost a month.
Polls aside, Baylor had one of the most versatile and difficult-to-defend starting fives in the nation with star forward Cox, versatile guard DiDi Richards, super athletic forward NaLyssa Smith and quick, sharp-shooting guards Te’a Cooper and Landrum. To add to that, the Lady Bears could send in reserves like forward Queen Egbo, a virtual on-court twin of Smith, and an experienced and crafty guard in Moon Ursin. In fact, Baylor could, and at times did, deploy all 11 players on the roster. Baylor was so deep that freshman guard Jordyn Oliver, a five-star top-15 national player in her high school recruiting class, logged less than 10 minutes per game.
Baylor won 28 games and lost two. The Lady Bears more often than not left opponents far back in their wake, winning by 30 points on average. The most convincing victory was a 16-point road triumph over the then-top-ranked Connecticut.
But the season didn’t end with confetti and a celebration. Nor was there a downtrodden press conference following an NCAA Tournament loss. It ended with the team getting off a plane amid the uncertainty of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“As time goes by, I will think, ‘Those kids did get another ring, another championship,’” Mulkey said. “We had just a remarkable, remarkable year. I guess I will probably say ‘Wow! What if? What could we have done?’”
The abrupt end of the season leaves a lot of questions about what other unprecedented things could happen. Mulkey has joined a long list of prominent college basketball figures in saying that she hopes seniors have a chance to get back the postseason they lost.
“I hope (the NCAA gives) serious consideration for seniors to have an additional year of eligibility,” Mulkey said in the conclusion of her statement on Friday.
Lady Bears fans missed out on thrilling NCAA Tournament highlights and players had the chance to reach new milestones. As it now stands, Cox is 18 rebounds from reaching 1,000 boards for her career.
Landrum asked via Twitter on Thursday “so i’m getting my senior year back right?” It’s an interesting question from a career stats standpoint. This season, Landrum hit 55 3-pointers to bring her career total to 170. That’s good for third place on Baylor’s career list.
If Landrum gets another go-round, she will need 88 treys to catch Odyssey Sims for the career record. That seems like a lot of 3-pointers to go down, until one considers the fact that Landrum hit an NCAA single-game record 14 against Arkansas State back in December.
Or Cox and Landrum and graduate transfers Cooper and Erin DeGrate, could head to the WNBA or other pro leagues.
“Until I am told that the winter sports seniors will have the option to get it back, I don’t even go there and do hypotheticals,” Mulkey said.
As if there aren’t enough “what ifs?” to consider, Mulkey and Ursin, both Louisiana natives, had a chance to reach a Final Four in their home state.
The Lady Bears would have been a No. 1 seed in the Dallas Region, meaning their road to the Final Four would have been Waco for the first two rounds, then Dallas for the next two rounds. If they made it through all of that, the Final Four was set for April 3-5 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
“Going back home would’ve been personally special for me and for Moon Ursin,” Mulkey said. “We talked about that a lot, just the two of us and making comments. How we were not going to have enough tickets just between her and me. It was a fun thing to talk about. It’s sad.”
However, even though it had been just a couple of days since the season ended and all of its potential was called off, the fiercely competitive Mulkey had transitioned to caretaker mode.
“This too shall pass in our lives and in our world,” Mulkey said. “It always does. We’re the greatest place to live in all of the world, the United States of America. There are things in young peoples’ lives and even adult lives that you’ll never forget. Things from wars to the Twin Towers to a lot of things in life. This is something that we will never forget. Will time help it? I don’t think time will ever help it. I think we just learn to cope with it.”
