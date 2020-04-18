During the 2019 Baylor football season, David Wetzel led chapel service for the team every Sunday afternoon.
Now with shelter-in-place orders and the campus shut down, Wetzel is taking chapel online with players jumping in virtually to present devotionals, read scripture and even sing a little bit.
Sunday will mark the third straight week that Baylor football will post chapel service videos at 11 a.m. on Facebook and Instagram.
“We wanted to reach out to our players and we also wanted it to be a message about who we are as an athletic program," said Wetzel, who serves as Baylor associate athletic director for football relations. ”During football season, we had chapel service on Sundays at 5 p.m. Now we’ve got a new coaching staff coming in and Coach (Dave) Aranda is passionate about what Baylor stands for and what our Christian mission is.”
On March 29, Wetzel posted a video on Twitter of him playing guitar and singing “Our God (is Greater)” by Christian music artist Chris Tomlin. Along with the video, Wetzel wrote “I miss our players and our Sunday Baylor football chapel.”
With the video quickly gaining popularity, Baylor outside linebackers coach Joey McGuire suggested to Wetzel that he should present an online chapel. So Wetzel met with Baylor football’s creative team to post Sunday chapel services from his home the last two weekends.
“The video went viral,” Wetzel said. “So we did a chapel service on Palm Sunday and then on Easter. With the circumstances we're in, the response has been good."
The Easter chapel service began with Wetzel strumming his guitar and singing “I Got the Joy, Joy, Joy.” Video was also spliced in of Baylor players joining in the song, something that became a locker room ritual following Baylor’s 11 wins during the 2019 football season.
From their shelter-in-place locations across Texas, Baylor players spoke inspirational words and recited Bible verses, including defensive end Jackson Shupp, defensive back Byron Hanspard Jr., linebacker Jalen Pitre, kicker Jay Sedwick, and Wetzel’s son, running back Skyler Wetzel.
Chase Wetzel, a Midway senior, sang harmony with his dad. David finished the video with an Easter message of hope.
“My wife filmed it and Chase sings in the choir, so he sang with me,” Wetzel said. “Our creative team did a phenomenal job putting it together. There are a whole lot better guitar players than me all over the place. But it’s just something I like to do other than football. I keep a guitar in my office, and some of the kids come by and strum a little.”
Wetzel has been playing guitar since he was a kid and has always enjoyed music. He lettered as a receiver at Baylor in 1990-91 under former coach Grant Teaff, and remembers seeing Garth Brooks open for the Judds at the Heart of Texas Coliseum.
Before returning to his alma mater in 2016, Wetzel coached high school football for 25 years, including the final 13 years as head coach and athletic coordinator at Ronald Reagan High School in San Antonio. Since stepping into a support staff role at Baylor, he believes his singing voice might have improved.
“I can probably sing better now that I’m not yelling as much as when I was a head coach,” Wetzel said.
Wetzel plans to continue leading the chapel service online with shelter-in-place orders, but is looking forward to the day when the Baylor players will be back on campus and people can go back to their regular church services.
“We’re going to keep doing it on an indefinite basis right now,” Wetzel said. “But I’d like for people to be back to their regular house of worship soon.”
