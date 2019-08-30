DES MOINES, Iowa – What a way to start a road trip.
Camryn Wendlandt delivered the game-winning goal to break up a scoreless stalemate in overtime and lift the No. 21 Baylor soccer team to a 1-0 win over Drake on Friday night at the Cownie Soccer Complex.
Despite a major advantage in shots and shots on goal, Baylor (2-0-0) couldn’t put one into the net in regulation. The Bears outshot Drake, 20-6, in those first two halves, including a 9-2 edge in shots on goal.
Wendlandt changed all that in the overtime period when she took a long midfield cross and headed a bouncer past the Drake keeper and into the corner of the net for the golden goal. It was the second goal of the season for Wendlandt, who scored 10 times last year.
Baylor will be back in action at 7 p.m. Sunday, taking on former Big 12 rival Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb.
