When it was all over, somebody handed Chase Wehsener a rake. You know, postgame duties and all.
Of course, Wehsener could have taken that garden tool and shaped a perfect replication of the Mona Lisa in the dirt, and it wouldn’t have been any prettier than the raking he’d done moments earlier in the game.
Baylor’s third-year sophomore first baseman smacked a game-winning RBI single to right field in the bottom of the 10th inning to spark the Bears to an 8-7 win over Nebraska on Saturday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark. The clutch hit brought an animated conclusion to a profound bounce-back performance by the Bears (1-1), who endured an 11-run first inning by the Huskers in Friday night’s 19-9 loss.
“Nothing better than being in that situation,” Wehsener said. “Obviously I’d struggled all day, I was 0-for-4 up until that point. I was swinging at some pitches in the dirt that I shouldn’t have been swinging at. So my approach was, don’t swing at those pitches, get a ball up.
“The first pitch was a slider up, I put a pretty good swing on it, I thought. So I thought maybe I earned a fastball, and I did. So, I got it and I hit it. The Lord had a plan for me the whole day, and I just wanted stay confident throughout the whole day and not get down on myself.”
Baylor trailed 7-6 entering the ninth, but used an assembly line approach to manufacture a run and push the game to the 10th inning. Then the Bears seized that opportunity at new life. Freshman centerfielder Jared McKenzie – who continued his impressive start to the season with a 4-for-6 outing – got things rolling by smoking a leadoff double to the gap in left-centerfield.
Huskers closer Shay Schanaman bounced back to strike out Nick Loftin for the first out. Then Nebraska intentionally walked BU senior catcher Andy Thomas, who had homered earlier in the game. It’s a natural ballplayer’s instinct to take it as an affront when a team purposefully walks a guy to get to you.
Wehsener made the Huskers pay.
“That’s definitely saying something, that they think they can’t get you out,” Wehsener said. “I took that a little personal. Wanted to come up with the big hit. I think anybody in that situation does. I know any of these guys in the dugout would want to do the same thing. They fought all game, guys doing their job, bunting people over, ground ball up the middle, score a run. Just whatever you have to do to come back and get the win.”
Whatever it takes – that described Baylor’s approach at the plate. The Bears scored their eight runs in a variety of ways, sometimes playing small ball, other times doubling their pleasure with gappers, and even relying on the longball at times.
Behind 7-6 entering the ninth, the Bears cooked up a bit of classic, California-style small ball for a big comeback. Baylor’s Hunter Seay worked a walk off the Nebraska closer Schanaman to set the stage. Pinch hitter Ryan Bertelsman followed by chopping a slow roller across the infield toward the shortstop, then hustled down the line for a single. Third baseman Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo, a transfer from Navarro College, moved the runners with a sacrifice bunt, and Seay finally scampered home with the tying run on Ricky Martinez’s groundout to second base.
“That’s what I tell those guys, nobody likes to sit there and bunt all the time, but we have to have that in our arsenal for that moment,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “To be able to slash, be able to drag, be able to sac bunt, be able to move guys over. For that very reason.
“You don’t want to have to do it the whole game, but when it’s needed and you have to be able to execute to get guys in scoring position to hopefully allow somebody to drive them in. You have to be able to do it. If you can’t do it, that kind of hampers our opportunities, so that I have to put somebody in there who can.”
Then in the 10th, McKenzie enlivened his team’s lineup with the leadoff double, setting up Wehsener’s eventual heroics.
“It was pretty sweet. I know Loftin, he’s a stud,” McKenzie said. “You’ve got Andy right behind him who can swing it. But our whole lineup, everybody can play. So whenever you get somebody on, you’re confident. That next-man-up mentality is right there.”
The Bears couldn’t ask much more from McKenzie, who has six hits in his first two college games.
“When he gets on base, it’s a momentum setter,” Rodriguez said. “When you have Loftin, Wehsener, Andy Thomas and some of the guys behind him, it makes my job really easy. I just tell those guys to execute and do what they’re supposed to do. But (McKenzie) had a phenomenal game, and really happy that he’s a Bear.”
Nebraska (1-1) made Baylor bust out the rally caps early, as Cam Chick homered on Paul Dickens’ second pitch of the game. The Bears didn’t blink, though, and briskly tied the game in the bottom of the first on consecutive doubles from McKenzie and Loftin.
Dickens – the Bears’ best starting pitcher a year ago – settled down to string together three zeroes in a row after the first. The senior left-hander located his pitches well and filled up the strike zone, effectively inducing plenty of soft contact from the Husker hitters.
Meanwhile, Baylor’s batters supplied Dickens with a lead, scoring two runs in the second, two more in the third and one in the fourth. That included back-to-back solo home runs by Loftin and Thomas in the third, as the Bears chased Nebraska starter Colby Gomes after just two innings. Through four innings, they were clicking along nicely with a 6-1 lead.
But things unraveled for Dickens in the fifth. His control waned, and the Huskers pounced. Chick made it 6-2 when he punched an RBI single that ricocheted off a diving Wehsener at first base. Nebraska ended up loading the bases, and then rightfielder Aaron Palensky unloaded them in a hurry. Palensky drilled a grand slam over the left-field wall, generating raucous “Big Red!” cheers from the Husker fans in the house.
A Luke Roskam double later, Dickens’ day was done. He left after 87 pitches in 4.1 innings, giving up six hits and six runs.
“He started to get his pitch count up, and we really thought he was getting tired, but we needed to get him into the fifth,” Rodriguez said of his starting pitcher. “So, for him, he kind of feels his way into the deeper part of the game. As he goes on, he gets better. I think he got tired. He’s been a workhorse for us. He’s a great kid, works hard. I’ll have him out there any day of the week.”
Nebraska then went ahead 7-6 in the sixth on a Ty Roseberry solo home run, with Roseberry flipping his bat as the ball soared over the left-field wall.
Baylor had its chances to tie or recover the lead, but kept leaving baserunners stranded. Nebraska’s Max Schreiber adeptly made the Bears chase pitches – “He threw a bunch of things that were kind of strikes, but not strikes,” Rodriguez said – in a five-inning scoreless stint in which he gave up only one hit.
However, Baylor broke through against Nebraska’s closer Schanaman (0-1), giving itself a shot at a series win on Sunday.
That series finale is slated for 1 p.m., with Hayden Kettler set to get the ball for Baylor against Nebraska lefty Cade Povich. Just having a chance to still win the series after Friday night’s first-inning debacle is a win in itself for the Bears.
“Our pitchers are going to come out and do their job, get people out, and we’re going to find a way to score these runs and get the win,” Wehsener said. “Then we can come out tomorrow and we’ll have a chance to win the series and that first day doesn’t matter.”
