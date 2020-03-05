Weatherford safety Cisco Caston has made a verbal commitment to Baylor, becoming the fourth commitment in the Bears’ 2021 class.
The 6-2, 195-pound three-star recruit picked Baylor over Arkansas and Florida. He’s a physical player with good speed who is also a sprinter for the track team.
Caston joins George Ranch receiver Javon Gipson, West Orange-Stark linebacker Tyrone Brown and Cypress Ranch safety Romario Noel in Baylor’s 2021 class.
