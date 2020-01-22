FORT WORTH — A large contingent of Baylor fans chanted “BU” as the final seconds ticked off the clock at TCU’s Schollmaier Arena.
One could almost hear the relief in the chants.
The No. 2-ranked Lady Bears trailed the Horned Frogs by a point going into the fourth quarter, but Baylor leaned on its signature defense to prevail, 66-57, over TCU on Wednesday night.
The Lady Bears (16-1, 5-0 Big 12) played without starting forward NaLyssa Smith, who was out with an ankle injury, and then Queen Egbo missed the last few minutes after fouling out. Nonetheless, Baylor clamped down on the Horned Frogs, holding them without a field goal for the first 4:33 of the fourth quarter.
In the meantime, Lady Bears point guard Te’a Cooper hit a 3-pointer from near the top of the key and Egbo and forward Lauren Cox each made inside baskets. That took Baylor from trailing 45-44 to a 51-45 lead it would not relinquish.
By stiff-arming TCU at the end, the defending national champion Lady Bears extended their Big 12 winning streak to 46 games and notched their 28th-straight victory over the Horned Frogs.
“We won a tough game on the road without NaLyssa Smith,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “We won a tough game on the road without making free throws. We’ll take it and get on that bus and head to Waco.”
Egbo and Cooper each scored 14 points to lead Baylor. Cox had 11 and DiDi Richards and Juicy Landrum each added 10 to give the Lady Bears all five starters in double digits.
Guard Kianna Ray scored 16 to lead TCU.
Landrum had a couple of key baskets down the stretch in the fourth quarter, then Cooper nailed a 3-pointer that extended Baylor’s lead to 59-50 with 2:37 left.
“I think we all just stayed calm and we knew what we had to do,” Cooper said. “We focused on defense and getting stops.”
Late in the third quarter, TCU turned an unforced turnover by Baylor on one end into a play to take the lead on the other.
Guard Lauren Heard went to the basket and made a layup while drawing a foul on Cooper. It was Cooper’s third foul with 1:08 let in the third quarter and Heard made the and-one free throw to put the Horned Frogs in front, 45-44.
That’s the small edge TCU took to the fourth quarter. But Baylor didn’t flinch.
“We just started not turning the ball over,” Mulkey said. “Started making a few defensive stops and not letting them get offensive boards. And then came down and executed a few plays and then the clock just kept going.”
The Lady Bears’ ability to pull away was hampered by their making just 8 of 20 free throws. That was a point of emphasis for Mulkey in the postgame press conference.
But so was the effort displayed by the Horned Frogs (13-4, 4-2).
“Give TCU credit,” Mulkey said. “Those kids were fired up. They played very well, very hard.”
Baylor went to halftime with a slim, 30-26 advantage, its smallest lead at the break in Big 12 play so far this season by 11 points.
The Lady Bears, who have routinely walloped conference opponents with big surges in the first half, had a mini-run early in the second quarter. Cooper hit a 3-pointer, Landrum tossed in a two-point jumper and Egbo made a layup on an assist from Cooper to cap a 7-0 spurt that gave Baylor a 25-14 lead.
But TCU answered. Ray made a pair of 3-pointers to spark the Horned Frogs. Jaycee Bradley tossed in another trey and made a pair of free throws during the 11-0 countering run that tied it at 25 with 1:44 remaining in the second quarter.
Moon Ursin stopped the TCU surge by hitting a 3-pointer from the left corner for the Lady Bears. Egbo made another inside basket to boost Baylor’s lead to four at intermission.
Egbo started in place of Smith, who missed the game with a sprained right ankle. Smith initially rolled the ankle against Oklahoma State, then tweaked it again versus West Virginia on Saturday.
“We’re just kind of monitoring it day to day,” Mulkey said. “Each day she’s better, the swelling is down. She can run in a straight line, but just defensively, what we expect, I’m not going to take a chance this early in the conference play to have her tweak it again.”
