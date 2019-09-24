Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt has been named Big 12 soccer defender of the week.

Wandt recorded a season-high eight saves as the Bears tied No. 2 USC, 2-2, in double overtime last Friday at Betty Lou Mays Field.

Wandt finished with two saves in Baylor’s 2-1 win over Gonzaga on Sunday.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments