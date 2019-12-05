No. 1 Baylor Bears (25-1)
Head coach: Ryan McGuyre (Fifth season at BU: 108-42; 657-243 in 26 seasons overall)
NCAA appearances: 8 (6-7 record)
Top players: Yossiana Pressley, Jr., OH (458 kills); Shelly Stafford, Sr., MB (220 kills); Hannah Lockin, Jr, S (979 assists)
The lowdown: BU head coach Ryan McGuyre scheduled ambitiously with the idea of setting his team up to host in the NCAA tournament. Not only did the Bears garner a host site, but they’ll enter volleyball’s big dance as the No. 1 seed for the first time.
That means Baylor could potentially play four NCAA tournament matches without leaving its home arena. The path to the Final Four is there – though the Bears say that they can’t think that way.
“Watching really, really highly ranked teams play you think, ‘Oh, it must be so easy for them to go out there, they know they’re going to win probably,’” senior Gia Milana said. “But there’s so many ways that we’re challenged and we challenge ourselves. A lot of the games, even if we sweep we’re being yelled at, not like yelled at, but definitely challenged after the game: ‘Hey, what were you thinking on this, why did you do this?’ … It’s been this pattern this whole season of expecting your best.”
Nevertheless, with only one loss on the year and a perfect 13-0 home record, Baylor knows it has all the makings of a team that could make a run at a national title.
“Personally I think we’ve all had that mindset since the first day of two-a-days,” junior Yossiana Pressley said. “I guess it’s more of a fresh start, since we’re 0-0 and anybody can be taken down quickly. I think our confidence came from the best season we’ve ever had as a program, and I think that’ll roll into what we have coming next.”
Sacred Heart Pioneers (20-11)
Head coach: Rob Machan (13th season)
NCAA appearances: 3 (0-2 record)
Top players: Sarah Ciszek, So., S (1,169 assists); Liisel Nelis, Sr., OH (341 kills); Gianna Scioletti, Sr, MB (111 blocks)
The lowdown: It’s been a breakthrough season for Sacred Heart. The Pioneers swept their way to the Northeast Conference title to capture their third NCAA trip in school history and first since 2011. It’s also the first time since 2016 that Sacred Heart has reached 20 wins in a season.
The Pioneers’ reward is a date with the top-seeded Bears. That should be a massive undertaking, but they’re not without talent. Sophomore setter Sarah Ciszek won MVP honors of the conference tourney, and can adeptly put a point away as well as set up her teammates. She ranks 33rd nationally in assists with 1,169 on the year, but also has tagged 211 kills, third on the team.
USC Trojans (17-13)
Head coach: Brent Crouch (2nd season at USC: 39-24; 94-90 career)
NCAA appearances: 37 (80-33 record)
Top players: Khalia Lanier, Sr., OH (537 kills); Jasmine Gross, Sr, MB (170 blocks); Raquel Lazaro, So., S (1,346 assists)
The lowdown: USC owns one of the most illustrious traditions of any volleyball program in the country, with six national championships, including back-to-back NCAA crowns in 2002 and 2003.
They’re not quite at that level this year, but still plenty loaded, especially at the pins, where returning All-American Khalia Lanier is a heavy-handed hitter who has reached double-digit kills in all 26 matches in which she’s played this year.
The Trojans have had to overcome a spate of injuries over the course of the season. They’ve fielded 17 different starting lineups as a result. But the good news for USC is that 6-2 junior hitter Brooke Botkin, a 2018 AVCA second-team All-American from Pearland, Texas, is back in the lineup after missing 13 matches earlier in the year.
Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (31-1)
Head coach: Debbie Humphreys (32nd season: 725-340)
NCAA appearances: 6 (1-5 record)
Top players: Corin Evans, Sr, OH (360 kills); Ann Hollas, Sr, S (634 assists); Madelynn Miller, Jr, L (577 digs)
The lowdown: The Ladyjacks knows how to win, that’s for sure. SFA is 63-4 over the past two seasons, and has won the past two Southland Conference Tournament championships.
“We are going to give that 2 seed (USC) everything and then some,” SFA head coach Debbie Humphreys told KTRE-TV in Nacogdoches. “We don’t have the size advantage, but I do think we are the better defensive team.”
Some of that dynamic defense can be traced to the superior digging of junior Madelynn “Madi” Miller, a former Super Centex Athlete of the Year from Lorena. Miller is in her first season for the Ladyjacks after transferring from Incarnate Word, where she racked up 824 digs in her two years in San Antonio. This season, Miller leads SFA with 577 digs, ranking 27th nationally.
