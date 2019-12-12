No. 1 Baylor Bears (27-1)
Head coach: Ryan McGuyre (Fifth season at BU: 110-42; 659-243 in 26 seasons overall)
Road to the Sweet 16: Defeated Sacred Heart, 3-0; Defeated USC, 3-0
Top players: Yossiana Pressley, Jr., OH (458 kills); Shelly Stafford, Sr., MB (220 kills); Hannah Lockin, Jr., S (979 assists)
The lowdown: How did Baylor reach the Sweet 16 for the first time in a decade? How did it claim the program’s first No. 1 seed, and put itself in position to host a regional?
By approaching every match like it’s the national championship.
“We’ve started the season dreaming about a national championship, and our personal team goal is ‘fired up,’” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “At first I was a little hesitant, can you really be ‘fired up’ for four or five months as you go through it? In the middle of that, the ‘R’ is refuel.”
While everyone knows the kind of damage that junior Yossiana Pressley can do from the left side, the opening NCAA weekend was something of a coming-out party for Marieke van der Mark, a 6-foot-6 opposite side hitter from the Netherlands. Van der Mark, who had produced just two outings of double-digit kills in the regular season, had a career-high 13 kills vs. Sacred Heart and followed that up with another 13 against USC.
Baylor has never been past the Sweet 16, so every win from here on out makes history. Both McGuyre and the players say they won’t be intimidated by the moment.
“I think it’s just execution and trust with the game plan, the coaching staff, Hannah Lockin, our incredible setter, and Yossi just really stepping up as a leader this year,” middle blocker Shelly Stafford said. “It’s all those things, and then obviously we have God at the center of everything. So, I think through Him, all things are possible. So, it’s just been an incredible season and we don’t want it to end now.”
No. 16 Purdue Boilermakers (24-7)
Head coach: Dave Shondell (17th season: 372-191)
Road to the Sweet 16: Defeated Wright State, 3-0; Defeated Marquette, 3-1
Top players: Grace Cleveland, So., OH (389 kills, 124 blocks); Blake Mohler, Sr., MB (134 blocks, .333 hitting %); Caitlyn Newton, Jr., OH (403 kills, 156 digs)
The lowdown: Purdue has relied on potent hitting to reach its first Sweet 16 since 2013. In a four-set win over Marquette in the second round, the Boilermakers hit at a .341 clip. Caitlyn Newton loomed especially large, as the junior outside hitter pumped in 23 kills, her second-highest output of the season. She had 26 kills in a four-set win over Louisville in September.
Purdue also doesn’t get rattled if the match goes the distance. The Boilermakers have won their last six five-set matches.
“I think it’s an indication of the kind of players we have, the character, the toughness,” said Purdue coach Dave Shondell. “I absolutely love this team.”
No. 8 Washington Huskies (26-6)
Head coach: Keegan Cook (Fifth season: 131-35)
Road to the Sweet 16: Defeated Winthrop, 3-0; Defeated South Carolina, 3-0
Top players: Kara Bajema, Sr., OH (553 kills, 299 digs); Ella May Powell, So., S (1,316 assists, 39 aces); Samantha Drechsel, Jr., OH (350 kills, 95 blocks)
The lowdown: If anyone won’t be intimidated by this stage, it’s the Huskies. Washington is making its seventh Sweet 16 trip in the past eight seasons, and it’s the only program among the four competing in Waco that has made a Final Four.
The Huskies finished second in the Pac-12 to Stanford, and feature one of the most explosive hitters in the country in senior Kara Bajema, a reigning All-American. Bajema blasted 18 kills in 35 swings in Washington’s 3-0 win over South Carolina in the second round. For the weekend, she hit .532.
Washington has a bit of recent history to draw from when it comes to facing Kentucky in the NCAA tournament. In 2016, the Huskies knocked off the Wildcats in the second round, when the team’s current seniors were freshmen.
No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (25-6)
Head coach: Craig Skinner (16th season: 353-124)
Road to the Sweet 16: Defeated Southeast Missouri State, 3-0; Defeated Michigan, 3-0
Top players: Leah Edmond, Sr., OH (474 kills, 240 digs); Madison Lilley, Jr., S (1,211 assists, 77 blocks); Gabby Curry, Jr., L (492 digs)
The lowdown: Co-champions of the SEC, Kentucky has owned that conference in recent years in volleyball. The title gave Kentucky a three-peat, as well as its eighth SEC title overall.
Leah Edmond is a big reason why. The senior outside hitter won SEC Player of the Year honors as well as setting Kentucky’s career record for kills, a mark that had stood since 1995. She combined for 33 kills in the Wildcats’ first two NCAA wins over Michigan and Southeast Missouri.
The Wildcats don’t shirk their defensive responsibilities, either. Earlier this season, libero Gabby Curry became just the third player in school history to record 30 digs in a match when she finished with 33 against USC. And Kentucky’s blocking can be dominant, too. In their first two NCAA tourney matches, the Wildcats outblocked their foes by a combined 19-8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.