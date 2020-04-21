Mark Vital believes he has unfinished business after Baylor’s season ended abruptly in March due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
On Tuesday, Vital announced that he’s returning as a fifth-year senior for the Baylor basketball team in 2020-21 as he will put his potential pro basketball career on hold.
“I honestly felt we could have won the national championship, and I really believe we could do it next year,” Vital said. “People said we had the best Baylor team of all-time. I feel like we can be as good as last year and it’s going to be hard to stop us.”
Vital plans to finish his degree in December and also wants to earn the Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year award after becoming one of four finalists during the past season. Kansas guard Marcus Garrett won the award.
With Vital’s ability to guard every position on the floor, the Bears finished 26-4 and placed second in the Big 12 with a 15-3 record behind Kansas in 2019-20. The 6-5, 230-pound Vital averaged 6.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and a team-high 1.7 steals.
Baylor’s quest for a national championship ended when the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments were canceled on March 12 due to the coronavirus.
Vital’s experience and work ethic have made him a natural leader for the Bears, but he’s also become a vocal leader that his teammates respect. When he was a freshman in 2016, Vital’s role models were veterans Ish Wainright and Johnathan Motley.
“As crazy as it is to think that Ish and Motley were the leaders when I got here, I’m now the leader of other people,” Vital said. “A lot of it is sacrifice and being tough. But I want to be even more vocal like Kobe Bryant because he was a great leader.”
After Baylor’s campus was shut down in March, Vital is back home in Lake Charles, La., taking online classes. He said he was inspired by watching ESPN’s documentary “The Last Dance” about Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.
The Bears are eager to see whether starting guards Jared Butler and MaCio Teague come back next season after testing the NBA draft process. Though he’s far away from his teammates, Vital is having no trouble staying in shape for when he returns to Baylor.
“I’ve been running and doing 500 squats and 500 pushups,” Vital said. “I’ve been pushing a car with my cousin steering. Honestly, I think I’m in better shape than I was during the season.”
