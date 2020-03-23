Baylor junior forward Mark Vital has been selected as one of four finalists for the Naismith men’s basketball defensive player of the year, as announced Monday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
Vital is joined by Duke’s Tre Jones, Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans and Kansas’ Marcus Garrett. The winner will be announced on April 1 and will be honored at a future ceremony.
Vital earned unanimous selection from every Big 12 coach to the 2020 Big 12 all-defensive team. Vital was also named to the 2020 All-Big 12 third team after earning honorable mention in 2019.
The 6-5 Vital was a catalyst in Baylor’s switch from zone to man-to-man defense in 2019-20. His ability to guard all five positions made Baylor’s defense one of the nation’s best. He averaged 6.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while adding 50 steals and 17 blocks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.