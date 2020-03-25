Dave Aranda envisioned his first Baylor spring football drills to be charging full blast by the last week of March with his coaching staff and players bonding on the practice field.
Instead they’re far away from each other, staying connected visually on the phone through FaceTime or via platforms like Zoom on their computers.
The coronavirus has put a halt to spring drills at least through Sunday and likely the rest of the spring semester with universities shifting to online courses and cities like Waco issuing shelter-in-place orders.
For Aranda, that’s especially tough to deal with as a first-year head coach hoping to lay the groundwork for his program. But he and his coaching staff are trying to turn the unprecedented circumstances into a positive by getting to know each other and the Baylor players better through long-distance communication.
“Overall, you don’t really have a playbook for something like this happening,” Aranda said in a Wednesday teleconference. “But I think it’s been an opportunity for us to really kind of get to know each other better and really make some strong connections. And I mean that for the staff as well as for our players.”
Aranda is still holding out some hope that the spread of the coronavirus will be under control by late spring or early summer for college football teams to hold practice. Big 12 administrators are scheduled to meet this weekend to discuss the possibilities of resuming spring football at a later date.
“We’re looking forward to this weekend to get the Big 12 and really a lot of the Power 5 commissioners kind of getting together and seeing what we can do in terms of moving forward,” Aranda said. “Let’s reassess at this particular time and see where it’s at. I think the feedback we will get will give us an idea of kind of what that next step looks like. They’ve got our well being in the front of their minds and are pushing for what is best for our health and safety.”
Meanwhile, Aranda is working from his home in Baton Rouge, La., where he served as LSU’s defensive coordinator the past four seasons before becoming Baylor’s head coach on Jan. 16.
Aranda plans to move to Waco soon after recently closing on his house, but for now he’s spending time with his family at home in Louisiana. While Aranda is glued to the phone, his three children are taking online classes from their schools.
“Right now they’re in separate parts of the house,” Aranda said. “We’ve got one girl in her room, another in the den, and my boy is at the kitchen table doing his work. It usually lasts until early afternoon when they kind of get out of school. We try to get out of the house at that point and play catch or basketball or whatever that is. Usually I’m on the phone, whether it’s recruiting or talking to coaches.”
Aranda said he’s spending most of his days discussing a variety of issues with his assistant coaches and talking with players. His assistant coaches are also talking constantly to the players, seeking their input on football issues while assessing their personal situations.
“With the players, I’m working through our roster, calling about 15 or so guys a day and spending time with them,” Aranda said. “I think when it’s slowed down to the point to where it is now, it allows us to fill in that space and that time with people. I’ve looked at that as a positive.”
Since college football players often attend school year-round, it’s unusual for them to be away from campus for more than two weeks.
Aranda understands that spending so much time at home is a transition, but he wants his players to still stay connected to the football program as much as possible.
“The first thing we talk about is just where they’re at, their families, who’s there in the house with them,” Aranda said. “We talk about what’s happening in the outside world to the grocery shopping and what that looks like. We talk about what their goals are, the things they really want to work for, the things that they value and the dreams that they’ve got. I kind of interject there and talk about how that relates to what our goals are as a team and how as a team we can help you get your goals.”
Aranda is impressed by how team leaders like senior quarterback Charlie Brewer and senior linebacker Terrel Bernard have reached out to their teammates to keep their bond strong.
“We’re getting text messages from Charlie on motivating our guys to stay focused,” Aranda said. “Terrel’s done the same. (Reserve quarterback) Garret McGuire is another one that’s really taken on a leadership role, and I’m awfully proud of him. So I feel like there’s a strong nucleus.”
Though he knows some of his assistant coaches better than others, Aranda believes they all share a common sense of purpose. Wide receivers coach Jorge Munoz and defensive line coach Dennis Johnson were on staff with Aranda at LSU.
Aranda has known Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts for more than two decades. When Roberts became head coach at Delta State in 2007, he gave Aranda a big break when he hired the 30-year-old coach as co-defensive coordinator.
“I’m so proud of the staff right now and how they’re working in this circumstance,” Aranda said. “We get on that Zoom call, and we see all their faces, and everyone lights up, just kind of having some normalcy to all of it. I feel like our ability to intrinsically motivate our guys and build a real strong connection with them is going to be the difference.”
Before the players left campus following the national coronavirus outbreak, the coaches were able to talk with them about basic formations and principles that they hope will benefit them now and when they return.
But they’re anxious to see how the team puts those principles to the test in practice drills.
“There is understanding of what is the base in terms of a schematic point of view,” Aranda said. “This is us and this is what we believe in. Situationally, this is what we do at this time. Obviously, what you lose in spring is how to take the grass and how you feel when failure comes, the what’s next approach. You lose the physicality part of it, you lose the coaches and the connections they can make with those players in a real emotional and real aggressive setting. We will get to that eventually. I think football will come.”
Aranda hasn’t thought about the possibility of the coronavirus forcing the cancellation of the 2020 season.
From his home in Baton Rouge, he’s taking the bizarre circumstances day by day and doing everything he can to connect with his assistant coaches and players while waiting to see what happens next.
“I’ve been continually staying in touch with both our AD Mack Rhoades and (associate AD) Jeremiah Dickey, and that has not come up,” Aranda said. “I’m hopeful that we get to a point where we’re back for the summer. I know with the leadership we have here at Baylor and the leadership we have in the Big 12 specifically, we’ll have some new standards for what the summer is going to look at.”
