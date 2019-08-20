If the Baylor secondary was polled on its conversion to its primary 3-3-5 defensive scheme, the vote would be unanimous.
The Bears feel the defense is just right for them. With an extra defensive back in the lineup, it gets more speed on the field, which is critical in the pass heavy Big 12.
“I feel like it suits us a lot, getting a lot of people playing in the game, keeping people fresh,” said Baylor cornerback Jameson Houston. “I think that’s a big part of what coach wants to do. I think that’s going to help us a lot.”
The alignment also puts more experience on the field for the Bears since all five projected starters in the secondary are upperclassmen. Houston and safeties Henry Black and Chris Miller are seniors while safety Grayland Arnold and cornerback Raleigh Texada are juniors.
The secondary’s leadership is evident to the entire team. Two of the four single-digit jerseys that were awarded for hard work and leadership by a vote of the team were to No. 1 Grayland Arnold and No. 8 Henry Black. The other two are senior linebacker Clay Johnston (No. 4) and senior running back JaMycal Hasty (No. 6).
“It means a lot,” Arnold said. “It shows my hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed. I feel like every day I come in, I try to set a new standard to be better than yesterday. I feel like my teammates are starting to realize that and are seeing the hard work.”
Nobody is more eager to step on the field than Arnold, whose promising career has been hampered by injuries. After starting nine games as a sophomore in 2017, Arnold received a redshirt last season after he was limited to four games due to a broken arm suffered in preseason camp followed later by an ankle injury.
“I will say this is the healthiest I’ve been,” Arnold said. “The redshirt year played a little mind games with me at first. But I feel like it was one of the best things that has happened to me as far as my career at Baylor. I got to see the game from a different point. I got to mature and work on a bunch of off the field things and getting my body right for the most part.”
While all the defensive backs have had to adjust to the shift from the 4-3-4 defense to the 3-3-5, Arnold has undergone the most dramatic change from cornerback to safety. But he likes his new spot because safety allows him to get more involved in the action.
“I love it actually,” Arnold said. “I’m at the left safety right now, just working in and getting a lot of reps. It’s different from the corner because there are a lot more reads. You have to see a lot more things. You get to play a lot more football.”
Arnold’s experience and nose for the ball should be a huge benefit for a Baylor defense that intercepted just seven passes last season. The Bears gave up the third fewest passing yards in the Big 12 with 242.1 per game, but getting more turnovers has been branded into their brains since the end of last season.
“We try to keep it on their mind constantly,” said Baylor defensive backs coach Evan Cooper. “We try to make sure they’re trying to strip the ball, catching the ball that they throw to us, and just making sure that it’s constantly something that we talk about, creating awareness. We have a higher chance to win with the turnovers. We just have to do it, it’s a part of getting better.”
In contrast to Arnold, Black has stayed healthy throughout his Baylor career. He brings a different element at safety since he was big and physical enough to start three games at linebacker last season. He can be intimidating since he can lay big hits on receivers.
Black is a huge resource in the secondary because his teammates can always learn from his knowledge of the defense. He believes all his teammates are starting to grasp the nuances of the 3-3-5 scheme.
“We’ve improved on the smaller details and focusing,” Black said. “Our mindset is different. I feel like we’re a whole new team. We have to keep learning from practice each and every day from our mistakes. As a whole defensive unit, from linebackers to the D-line to all the groups, I feel there’s been more knowledge.”
Miller is another experienced safety who started 12 games as a junior last season and was Baylor’s second leading tackler with 67 last year.
“Chris brings that fire,” Black said. “He’s going to come in every day and we’re going to work together. We’re making each other better, him and Grayland.”
Houston has mostly come in off the bench during his first three seasons, but he’s expected to start this fall. His most productive season was in 2016 as a redshirt freshman when he intercepted three passes, but he’s trying to show more playmaking skills as a senior.
“His confidence is sky high right now, and deservedly so,” Cooper said. “He works his tail off. Confidence comes from preparation, and he’s prepared. He’s a sponge, he’s trying to figure everything out. He’s having a good camp so far, running to the ball, knowing his assignments, playing the ball well.”
Showing great speed and promising coverage skills, Texada began making his mark last year as he played in all 13 games and started six. He intercepted two passes and defended five, but he’s looking to increase his production as a junior.
“He had a pretty good season, but he has to take another step for us to be a successful defense,” Cooper said. “He has taken that step. His approach to the game, his willingness to be physical, his willingness to learn are unmatched. I can’t wait to watch him go compete.”
Younger players expected to contribute include safeties JT Woods and Christian Morgan and cornerback Kalon Barnes, a state champion sprinter and former wide receiver who has made the conversion to defense.
“Kalon’s progressing and mentally he’s starting to pick it all up,” Cooper said. “He’s one of those guys who had to play early as a freshman. He knows what to expect at practice. He knows how to handle the meetings now, he knows how to take notes.”
Arnold believes the veterans in the secondary have seen enough to know that there will be breakdowns against the explosive Big 12 passing attacks. They also know they have to quickly put the bad plays behind them and move on.
“Especially at the defensive back position, you’re going to hit adversity at some point and time,” Arnold said. “I feel like all of us have our highs and lows. So when something goes wrong, it’s not panic mode. We all know how to regroup and when we say ‘what’s next?’ we really mean what’s next. Just attack the next thing that comes.”