Picked ninth in last year’s Big 12 men’s basketball preseason poll, Baylor surprised most observers with its fourth-place finish and run to the second round of the NCAA tournament despite numerous injuries.
The Bears won’t shock anybody this year.
Armed with one of the most experienced rosters in the league, they’ll likely be a top four Big 12 pick and crack into the Top 25 preseason poll.
That notoriety is OK with the Bears because they have high expectations for themselves as they’ve opened practice in preparation for the Nov. 5 season opener against Central Arkansas at the Ferrell Center.
“We have a lot of guys who know what it takes to be successful in the Big 12 and the NCAA tournament with the experience we were able to garner last year,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew, who is entering his 17th season. “As a group we feel confident that we’ll have a lot of opportunities with our schedule to show people what kind of team we can be.”
The Bears can’t wait to see 6-10 junior power forward Tristan Clark back on the court after last season ended with a knee injury in early January that required surgery. Clark was playing tremendous basketball before he went down as he was averaging 14.6 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting a phenomenal 73.7 percent from the field.
Though Clark’s practice time is somewhat limited right now, Drew said he’ll be ready when the season starts.
“It’s great having the big fellow back,” Drew said. “During his absence, he’s been able to improve some of his strength but really improve his shooting. Not that he was a bad shooter before, but he’s expanded his range and that will definitely help our team this year.”
The return of Clark will help offset the loss of forward Mario Kegler, who chose to turn pro after he was suspended indefinitely from the team last week.
“When you lose someone like Mario, that affects you because he’s such a versatile player and somebody who played so many different positions,” Drew said. “At the same time, it happened early in the year, which gives you a lot more time to hopefully find answers and get people experience rather than in the middle of the season like when you lost Tristan last year. It gives people a chance to step up now and have a chance to expand their roles.”
While big men Freddie Gillespie and Flo Thamba will be valuable inside, junior forward Mark Vital’s scoring role could increase after averaging 7.2 points per game. The 6-5 Vital was Baylor’s leading rebounder with 7.2 per game and second best shot blocker with 31 in 34 games.
Baylor’s strength could be its guards with Jared Butler returning after an impressive freshman season when he averaged 10.2 points and 2.7 assists, and Devonte Bandoo back for his senior year after becoming a valuable sixth man last season.
After sitting out last season under NCAA transfer rules, guards MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell are expected to contribute heavily.
Teague is a superb outside shooter who averaged 16.7 points and shot 42.5 percent from 3-point range two years ago at North Carolina-Asheville while Mitchell came off the bench for Auburn as a freshman two years ago.
“It’s pretty tough to sit out a year, but I knew what I was getting into,” Teague said. “I was mentally prepared for it. At some point, it was tough watching the team go on the road. But you’ve just got to stay locked in. I worked on a lot of things, shooting the ball, finishing. Just anything any basketball player will work on if they have a lot of time to work on their game.”
Matthew Mayer, a 6-9 sophomore, showed some hints of his potential last year with his shooting and driving ability. He could become a factor as he improves his defensive skills.
“Right now, everybody’s healthy and that’s a good thing,” Drew said. “A lot of our guys are recovering from surgeries they had this summer and that’s a good thing because they’re fresh and excited and really want to be out there.”
The Baylor players got another chance to bond this summer as they played four games in Italy while experiencing the culture.
“The foreign tour was tremendous,” Teague said. “We spent a lot of time with each other, just walking around in Italy, in Rome, especially Florence. It was a very good time building bonds with each other and creating memories that will last a lifetime. Not only on the basketball court, but we’ll be able to call each other in the years to come and talk about the things we did in Italy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.