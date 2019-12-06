One of Baylor volleyball coach Ryan McGuyre’s go-to phrases is “multiply the joy.” His most joyful player is arguably Marieke van der Mark.
And she had reason to rejoice on Friday night.
Van der Mark whacked a career-best 13 kills as top-seeded Baylor performed a surgical sweep of Sacred Heart, 25-20, 25-18, 25-8, in the NCAA tournament’s first round at the Ferrell Center.
That victory pushes the Bears (26-1) to a second-round match with USC, which swept SFA earlier Friday. The Bears and Trojans will get started at 8 p.m. Saturday, with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.
After any Baylor point, van der Mark is always the most enthusiastic person in the building, like an overactor performing a melodrama. The Bears relied heavily on that energy against Sacred Heart (20-12), which made Baylor work for everything for the first set and a half.
“She is so vital to our team and to our team’s energy,” said setter Hannah Lockin of van der Mark. “We’re so lucky to have her. We all love her on and off the court, but definitely on the court she’s just such an energy spark. Whenever we need a little bit of energy and we need a point, it’s always Marieke just being the loudest.”
McGuyre agreed that van der Mark was the MVP not just for her career hitting day, but for her infectious energy.
“I’d say that was crucial for us too, because we did come out flat,” the coach said. “Marieke never comes out flat. She wasn’t necessarily getting all the kills early on. You say feed on the energy, and I think even when we’re not hungry, right, we want to play hungry, but she’s still feeding us until our team kind of gets hungry for more and more energy on that. I thought that was important for keeping us from getting into even worse of a lull.”
Give the Pioneers credit. Sacred Heart coach Rob Machan said that blocking the left-side attack is one of his team’s strengths, and it showed up early, as the Pioneers were able to make it tough on BU star Yossiana Pressley to find angles for kills.
Baylor also made seven uncharacteristic service errors in the match, either coming up short and dumping the ball into the net or showing too much juice and spraying it long of the back line.
But as the action progressed, Baylor picked up the beat and started moving in rhythm.
“Statistically on paper, we hit a lot of the benchmarks we were trying to do in our matches,” McGuyre said. “We as a team felt like Sacred Heart came ready to play, and we weren’t as sharp as we really needed to be in that first set and a half in there. But, excited for Marieke and the match she had – 13 kills, just one error, hit .600, led us in kills. … She was on track today.”
Through most of the first two sets, Sacred Heart hung right with the Bears on the scoreboard. But near the end of the second and into the third, Baylor started hitting with far more power and precision.
Gia Milana (seven kills) put down a couple of superior smashes in a 5-0 BU run to close the second. Then in the third, it was all Bears, as van der Mark found the mark and then some. The 6-foot-6 sophomore from the Netherlands looked like a lumberjack, but instead of leafy trees she was chopping down whatever blocking trees Sacred Heart sent her way. She put down seven kills in the third on 10 swings with no errors.
Even after the match, van der Mark was still spreading the joy, as she deflected credit from her big night.
“I have awesome teammates around me,” van der Mark said. “Hannah Lockin makes me look good, that’s why I’m hitting .600. All my teammates are taking all the blockers away from me so I can hit. It’s really a team effort. That’s why I get those kills.”
McGuyre also gave Lockin a lot of praise for her sweet sets, which aided Baylor’s .443 hitting percentage as a team. Pressley finished with 12 kills on .320 hitting, while Milana hit .357, Shelly Stafford hit .308 and Kara McGhee had seven kills on .636 hitting.
Lockin finished with 36 assists, nine digs and three kills of her own.
Next up will be USC, as Baylor tries to advance to the Sweet 16 for just the second time in school history and the first time in 10 years.
“USC’s awesome,” McGuyre said. “They’re physical, they’re talented, they’re coached well. They’re the same size as a Texas, and they’re pretty good at all the pins and good middles, so we’ve just got to play better volleyball.”
USC 3, Stephen F. Austin 0
Late in the match, a group of Stephen F. Austin’s reserves sang a bit of Elton John’s classic hit, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”
If USC heard the singing, it didn’t oblige.
The powerful Trojans hit .387 in sweeping SFA, 25-18, 25-19, 25-16, in the opening round of the NCAA tournament on Friday at the Ferrell Center. USC (18-13) advances to meet No. 1 overall seed Baylor in the second round at 8 p.m. Saturday.
USC coach Brent Crouch said that junior Brooke Botkin’s return from an ankle injury gave his team a different dimension. Botkin certainly made up for lost time, blasting a match-best 17 kills on .378 hitting.
“Oh my gosh, I’ve missed playing with this team so much,” said Botkin, who played her high school ball in Pearland, Texas. “The ankle injury really set me back and upset me a lot, because I couldn’t be out there with my world’s favorite people. I’m really happy to be back, and tonight was a good match. I’m ready for Baylor.”
SFA (31-2) had spurts where it gave it right back to USC, but couldn’t sustain any momentum. Ladyjacks coach Debbie Humphreys said that the Trojans are adept at disrupting an opponent’s flow and getting them out of system.
For the Ladyjacks, libero Maddie Miller kept the ball off the floor plenty, finishing with a match-high 18 digs. Miller is a former Super Centex star from Lorena who is in her first year at SFA after two seasons at Incarnate Word.
“Coming in, I was a little nervous, but the girls took me in very welcoming,” Miller said. “It was a very easy transition.”
Danae Daron paced SFA with 11 kills. For USC, Khalie Lanier smashed 15 kills to complement Botkin’s big night.
