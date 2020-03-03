The Texas-Arlington softball team scored a run in the top of the first inning and made it stand up for a 1-0 victory over Baylor on Tuesday evening at Getterman Stadium.
UTA’s Whitney Walton struck out swinging to start the game, but she reached base on a wild pitch. Walton advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt, went to third on a single by Aileen Garcia and scored on Madison Miller’s single through the left side.
That gave the Mavericks the edge they needed to pick up a road win over the 18th-ranked Lady Bears.
UTA freshman pitcher Kenedy Hines scattered three Baylor hits and two walks for the complete-game shutout.
Baylor pitcher Gia Rodoni also went the distance in the circle, holding the Mavericks to four hits and striking out six. But the Lady Bears couldn’t generate enough offense to make the pitching performance stand up.
The Lady Bears were scheduled to play at Stephen F. Austin on Wednesdy, but that game has been postponed due to the threat of inclement weather.
Baylor’s season continues at Houston on March 10.
