By now, the Lady Bears fans have the drill down.
When Baylor junior guard Moon Ursin hits a 3-pointer, the “ooo” sound rises to the rafters as the crowd howls “Moooooooon!”
Even when Ursin is kneeling at the scorer’s table to check into a game, it’s almost as if the Lady Bears faithful start to stir in anticipation.
That’s her role now. Ursin is the spark plug, used by Baylor coach Kim Mulkey for a variety of jobs.
But once upon a time, Ursin hardly ever left the floor. As a high school player, she did it all for Destrehan (Louisiana) High School. She ran the point, played her natural spot at shooting guard and even played in the post when called upon as a junior and senior. Though Ursin is definitely guard-sized at 5-foot-6, her leaping ability made her a valuable presence in the paint.
She says she shared the ball as much as she tried to score. But she still put up outstanding offensive numbers, averaging 27.6 points and 7.4 assists as a senior.
So those who saw Ursin play at Destrehan, where she was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Louisiana for three straight seasons, understand how big of a transition it is for her to excel as a role player for the Lady Bears.
This season, Ursin is getting about 17 minutes a game and averaging 5.3 points. It figures that at most other schools, she would be asked to play a lot more minutes and take a lot more shots.
“I think about it and then I think ‘What’s the point if you’re not going to win a championship?’” Ursin said. “I’ve been the best my whole life and while that is great and it’s fun and it’s exciting, even in high school, not winning a championship it feels like it’s all for nothing.”
That kind of perspective shows that Ursin and her coach are a perfect fit.
Mulkey said during preseason workouts back in November that Ursin was standing out because of her athleticism and work ethic. Asked about the junior’s performance so far in this campaign, the Lady Bears coach doled out another helping of praise.
“On the court from her freshman year to today, when you see Moon it makes you proud as a coach to see her progress and to see how much she has improved,” Mulkey said. “She just catches on to things and she wants to be perfect and that’s just not going to happen. But she is really playing well.”
At times, college athletics can seem like an economy of “What’s in it for me?” Transfer rules have been loosened and more and more players try multiple schools to find increased playing time or even just their best fit.
In contrast, Ursin has worked since her freshman season to be of use to the team.
“Obviously, now I’m in a much better place than I was freshman year,” she said. “It took a long time. It took a lot of yelling. It took a lot of patience. It took some hard days but, I mean, it was all worth it.”
Because of that, nobody understands better what life is like for a star prospect to step on the court and be just another good player.
“Right now, you cannot see two steps ahead of you and it feels like you’re going backward the entire time,” Ursin said, describing the feeling a lot of Lady Bears freshmen have. “But you’re not. Being in this program and playing for someone like Kim Mulkey, your time will come. And I think it’s more of a patience game than a skills game at that point. It’s hard to believe in yourself when you’re that low, when you feel like you’re worse than everyone else, when you feel like you’re not the player who you were. You think it’s the end of the world and it’s not. I just tell them hold your head up. Do what you can do.
“Everybody is great, that’s why we’re here. It took me a long time to believe that myself.”
When second-ranked Baylor steps on the court against Texas on Friday night at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, the Lady Bears will be returning to the scene of one of Ursin’s best collegiate games.
She came off the bench to score 20 points and grabbed five rebounds, leading Baylor to a 74-68 victory over the Longhorns in early February of 2019.
Ursin had a similar performance earlier this month versus West Virginia. She entered the game for the first time early in the second quarter and had seven points, a block and a rebound by halftime. At the final buzzer of Baylor’s 91-51 victory, Ursin had a career-high 22 points.
“I wasn’t really thinking,” Ursin said. “I wasn’t stressed about nothing. The game was just there for me. I really felt like I was playing basketball that day.”
She has gained that maturity through her college career. On Thursday, Mulkey described Ursin as a smart, coachable, outstanding athlete.
The thing all those fans howling “Mooooooon!” need to know is that she understands the big picture as much as she loves the game.
“You just want to get out there and ball, you just want to get out there and do what you’ve been doing your whole life,” Ursin said. “But that changes at this level. We’ve all got a job to do. That’s the whole point of scouting reports and things like that. This is what you’re assigned to do, this is what you must do in the game and of course those other things happen like you hit a shot or you get a block. But we’re assigned things to actually do that will give us the edge to help us win the basketball game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.