Veteran offensive line coach Joe Wickline and cornerbacks coach Brian Stewart have joined new Baylor head coach Dave Aranda’s staff.
Wickline was previously an assistant coach at Baylor in 1997-98 under then-head coach Dave Roberts.
Of course, Baylor has upgraded its facilities a great deal since his first tenure at the university, most prominently with the Bears’ move from Floyd Casey Stadium to McLane Stadium in 2014.
“I am amazed, blessed and totally fired up about getting the opportunity back here at Baylor,” Wickline said. “The first time I visited with Coach Aranda about his goals and his vision, we connected. He has a great situation here at Baylor with the facilities, the people and the things they stand for. I was unbelievably enthusiastic. You combine all that with the great staff he is putting in here, the success the program has had, how hard the team plays, and again the people, I’m just enthusiastic and excited.”
Wickline has spent 37 years as a collegiate assistant, including stops at Ole Miss (1988-94), Baylor (1997-98), Florida (2002-04), Oklahoma State (2005-13), Texas (2014-15), and West Virginia (2016-18). He worked with new Baylor offensive coordinator Larry Fedora at Florida, Middle Tennessee and Oklahoma State.
“Coach Wickline is a fundamental teacher,” Aranda said. “In my talks with him our conversations have constantly gone back to technique, teaching method and drill work. I’m so excited about what he can do for our offensive line and having that group take the next step to be one of the top units in the Big 12.”
Stewart brings 28 years of NFL and college coaching experience to Baylor's staff, including a two-year stint as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator in 2007-08.
Stewart’s Cowboys defense finished in the top 10 in fewest yards allowed in each of his two seasons. Dallas finished with a 13-3 record and NFC East divisional title in 2007. Stewart most recently coached the defensive backs for the Detroit Lions from 2018-19.
“I’m very excited for this opportunity,” Stewart said. “First off, Coach Aranda is a super human being. He abides by the same three things that I abide by: faith, family and football. I think that is very important in this day and age. Secondly, it’s great to be back in Texas. A lot of states care about football, but no state cares as much as Texas.”
From 2010-17, Stewart coached in the college ranks, serving as Houston’s defensive coordinator in 2010-11 and Maryland’s defensive coordinator in 2012-14. After coaching defensive backs at Nebraska in 2015-16, he was Rice’s defensive coordinator and interim head coach in 2017.
Stewart also served as the defensive backs coach with the San Diego Chargers in 2004-06 and was a member of the Houston Texans staff in 2002-03. A graduate of Northern Arizona, he began his coaching career at Cal Poly where he coached wide receivers and running backs from 1992-93. His background as a collegiate coach also includes stints at Northern Arizona in 1994-95, San Jose State in 1997-98, Missouri in 1999-2000 and Syracuse in 2001.
“Brian is one of the top defensive back coaches in the country,” Aranda said. “He is a great teacher of fundamentals and technique. He connects with his players and his players play hard for him. When I was coming up in coaching, I learned a lot from Coach Stewart and a lot of my vision for defensive back play originated from him. I’m really happy to have him a part of our staff. He is a Christian man, a family man, and will be a great fit at Baylor.”
Aranda is close to completing his staff with three more coaching positions to fill, including running backs, safeties and special teams.
