Coming out of high school, Plano West point guard Jaden Owens strongly considered Baylor before ultimately taking her game to the West Coast and signing with UCLA.
But when the COVID-19 outbreak ended the season and sent college students home early for the semester, Owens took another hard look at her future and decided the Lady Bears were the right fit for her going forward.
Baylor announced on Monday that Owens, the No. 3 point guard in the Class of 2019 according to ESPN’s HoopGurlz, signed a national letter of intent to transfer to the Lady Bears.
“I just really feel like when I entered the transfer portal, I wanted somewhere that would be close to home,” Owens said on a Zoom conference with local media on Monday morning. “I live in Dallas, so it’s really not that far from home. It’s an easy drive for my parents. I would be able to see my family a lot. That’s something I’m huge on. I’m a huge family person. And also just knowing the history at Baylor, the winning program and, when you go there, you have no other expectation but to win.”
Owens averaged 2.5 points and 1.2 assists in her freshman season at UCLA where she played in 28 games as a freshman this season.
Baylor’s press release about Owens’ signing stated that current NCAA transfer rules require her to serve a year in residence, which would make her eligible for the 2021-22 season with three seasons of eligibility remaining. However, there is legislation pending that would allow one-year transfers and offer Owens the chance to apply for a waiver and be eligible next season.
Either way, Owens said she is embracing the culture of the Baylor program.
“I just want to come in knowing that I’ll have a few years to go and just wanting to make an impact from the jump and in the long run,” she said.
As a high school player, Owens earned McDonald’s and Jordan Brand All-American honors as a senior in 2019. She averaged 16.5 points, four assists, 3.3 rebounds and three steals as a senior at Plano West.
“Being a young lady from Texas, we are quite aware of the talent she brings to our program,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said in the school’s press release. “Her experience is an added addition to our backcourt. I’m looking forward to working with her as soon as we can all get back together on campus.”
Owens enters the Lady Bears program as a familiar face.
She has high school and summer league experience playing with Lady Bears freshman Jordyn Oliver and junior DiDi Richards and also played against incoming freshmen Hannah Gusters and Sarah Andrews of Irving MacArthur High School.
“I’m best friends with (Oliver), so they kind of called it the ‘JO duo’ because we played together in (Nike Elite Youth Basketball),” Owens said. “I know the players really well. It’s going to be an easy vibe for us.”
