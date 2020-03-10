The 20th-ranked Central Florida women’s tennis team claimed a narrow 4-3 victory over No. 22 Baylor on Tuesday afternoon at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Baylor took the doubles points before UCF knotted the score at three and the match came down to the No. 5 court where Baylor’s Angie Shakhraichuk and UCF’s Nandini Sharma were locked in a three-set battle.
Moving on to the tiebreaker after a 6-6 tie in the third set, Sharma rattled off four-straight points before Shakhraichuk stormed back to score six in a row. However, Sharma scored the final four points to seal the victory, 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (8-6).
Baylor’s Livia Kraus and Alicia Herrero Linana won their singles matches. Kraus defeated UCF’s Ksenia Kuznetsova, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2, on the No. 3 court and Herrero Linana beat Marie Mattel, 7-5, 6-4, on court No. 4.
Baylor (10-2) now has more than a week off due to the fact that its match at Washington on Saturday has been cancelled. The Bears will return to Big 12 action versus Kansas State on March 20 at the Wildcats’ Mike Goss Tennis Stadium.
