A trio of Baylor men’s tennis players appeared in the Oracle/Intercollegiate Tennis Association preseason fall rankings that were released on Tuesday.
Baylor junior Matias Soto received the highest ranking among the Bears at No. 14, followed by junior Sven Lah at No. 44 and sophomore Adrian Boitan at No. 49.
Soto compiled a 22-9 singles season in 2018-19 while playing primarily at the No. 2 spot for the Bears while Lah went a team-best 29-9 at the middle of the lineup. Both players were All-Big 12 honorees in 2019.
Boitan enrolled in January and was 16-4 and a perfect 7-0 against ranked foes to earn Big 12 and ITA Texas Region Freshman of the Year honors.
Baylor golfers finish 4th in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio – With three players finishing in the top 10 overall, Baylor’s women’s golf team finished in fourth at the Glass City Invitational, which wrapped up Tuesday at Inverness Club.
Baylor shot 2-over 290 in the final round, climbing up two spots in the standings. The Bears finished at 17-over 881, behind only Florida (+6), Michigan (+10) and Michigan State (+15).
Diane Baillieux and Fiona Liddell both shot 1-under 71 in the final round and finished tied for sixth at 3-over 219 for the tournament. Elodie Chapelet finished ninth overall, closing with a 1-over 73.
Baylor is off until Sept. 27-29, when it will play in the Schooner Fall Classic in Norman, Okla.
Baylor women’s tennis places 2 in ITA preseason rankings
The Baylor women’s tennis team landed two players in the ITA fall preseason singles rankings released on Tuesday as junior Livia Kraus was tabbed No. 39 and senior Jessica Hinojosa was No. 100.
Kraus finished the 2018-2019 season ranked No. 67. She was a second-team All-Big 12 selection after a 15-10 overall record and a 4-4 conference record. Kraus got hot at the end of the season, winning six of her last nine matches.
Hinojosa also garnered All-Big 12 Second Team honors with her 15-11 overall record, and she was 11-6 as Baylor’s No. 2 singles player.
Both players’ preseason fall rankings are career bests.
Vázquez arrested on child sex chargesPITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vázquez was arrested Tuesday on multiple felony charges, including statutory sexual assault, soliciting a child and pornography, and was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball.
Vázquez was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police on one count of computer pornography/solicitation of a child and one count of providing obscene material to minors, both felonies, stemming from an investigation in Florida. He was later charged in Westmoreland County, which is located east of Pittsburgh, with felony counts of statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person under 16 years old.
It was not immediately known whether the charges in Pennsylvania were related to or independent of the Florida investigation.
“We are in the process of reviewing both the Pennsylvania and Florida charging documents, as well as the underlying facts of the matter,” Vázquez’s lawyers, Jay Reisinger and Michael Comber, said in a statement. “At this time, any comment would be premature.”
New York gets No. 1 pick in 2020 draft
The New York Liberty will have the No. 1 pick in next year’s WNBA draft for the first time in franchise history.
One of the original WNBA teams, the Liberty won the draft lottery Tuesday night. New York had the best odds of getting the No. 1 pick with a 44.2% chance.
“It’s awesome to be able to have that pick,” Liberty coach Katie Smith said. “We’re going to be able to add a really elite piece to what we already have. It’s a silver lining to a year where we battled and came up short. It’s something we can look towards the future and add a piece that will help us compete for a championship.”
New York had the No. 2 pick last year and took Asia Durr. It’s been rare for the Liberty to pick high in the draft with last year being the first time they had a top-three pick.
Dallas will pick second, Indiana third and Atlanta fourth.
