Trib Top 100: Texas’ best 2020 high school recruits and where they’re headed

*Top 30 recruit

+Top 50 recruit

Name Ht Wt School Committed to
Quarterbacks
Name Ht Wt School Committed to
Hudson Card* 6-2 170 Lake Travis Texas
Haynes King* 6-2 175 Longview Texas A&M
Ja’Quinden Jackson* 6-2 219 Duncanville Texas
Malik Hornsby+ 6-3 180 Ford Bend Marshall Undecided
Deuce Hogan+ 6-4 205 Grapevine Faith Chr. Iowa
Chandler Morris+ 5-10 172 Highland Park Undecided
Brendon Lewis 6-3 205 Melissa Colorado
Ken Seals 6-3 191 Weatherford Vanderbilt
Running backs
Name Ht Wt School Committed to
Zachary Evans* 6-0 195 Houston North Shore Undecided
Jase McClellan* 6-0 190 Aledo Oklahoma
Kevontre Bradford* 6-0 180 Lancaster Undecided
Seth McGowan* 6-0 215 Mesquite Poteet Oklahoma
Taye McWilliams+ 6-1 205 Lamar Consolidated Baylor
Ty Jordan+ 5-9 180 West Mesquite Utah
Tahj Brooks 5-11 218 Manor Texas Tech
Jay’Veon Sunday 5-11 188 Connally Washington
Will Nixon 5-11 185 Midway Nebraska
Frank Brown 6-0 180 Houston Sterling Undecided
John Gentry 5-10 196 Houston North Shore Utah
Wide receivers
Name Ht Wt School Committed to
Jaxon Smith-Njigba* 6-1 185 Rockwall Ohio State
Demond Demas* 6-3 180 Tomball Texas A&M
Loic Fouonji* 6-4 194 Midland Lee Texas Tech
Quentin Johnston* 6-4 190 Temple Texas
Parker Washington* 5-11 195 Richmond Travis Penn State
Savion Williams+ 6-4 200 Marshall Arkansas
Marvin Mims+ 6-1 168 Frisco Lone Star Oklahoma
Troy Omeire 6-5 202 Ford Bend Austin Texas
Alec Bryant 6-3 230 Pearland Shadow Creek Undecided
Ja’Lynn Polk 6-3 185 Lufkin Texas Tech
Robert Wooten 6-3 230 Stafford Undecided
Collin Sullivan 6-1 195 Round Rock Purdue
Thaddeus Johnson 6-0 180 Beaumont West Brook Undecided
Dajon Harrison 5-10 178 Hutto Texas
Daniel Jackson 6-2 210 Cibolo Steele Iowa State
Lawrence Arnold 6-4 190 DeSoto Kansas
Devin Price 6-3 185 A&M Consolidated Texas A&M
Money Parks 5-11 172 Aledo Utah
Latrell Caples 6-0 185 Lancaster Boise State
Trent Pullen 6-2 271 Connally Ohio State
Daniel Jackson 6-1 209 Cibolo Steele Iowa State
Caleb Medford 6-2 190 Henderson TCU
Seth Jones 6-0 180 Pearland Shadow Creek Baylor
Tight ends
Name Ht Wt School Committed to
Jalen Conyers* 6-5 220 Gruver Oklahoma
Elijah Yelverton 6-5 235 Cedar Hill Trinity Chr. Iowa
Blake Smith 6-5 240 Southlake Carroll Texas A&M
Nick Patterson 6-4 325 San Antonio Chr. Michigan
Drake Dabney 6-6 230 Cypress Ranch Arizona
Brandon Frazier 6-7 237 McKinney North Undecided
Allen Horace 6-4 250 Crockett Undecided
Offensive linemen
Name Ht Wt School Committed to
Nate Anderson* 6-5 260 Frisco Reedy Oklahoma
Akinola Agunbiyi* 6-4 315 Sugar Land Kempner Texas A&M
Garrett Hayes* 6-5 290 Athens TCU
Jake Majors* 6-4 284 Prosper Texas
Andrej Karic+ 6-5 280 Southlake Carroll Texas
Ty’Kieast Crawford+ 6-7 310 Carthage Undecided
Jaylen Garth+ 6-5 285 Port Neches-Groves Texas
Michael Nichols 6-4 255 Justin Northwest TCU
Smart Chibuzo 6-5 311 Missouri City Hightower Texas A&M
Damieon George 6-7 345 Houston North Shore Alabama
Courtland Ford 6-6 300 Cedar Hill USC
Logan Parr 6-4 278 Helotes O’Connor Texas
Joshua Bankhead 6-4 325 The Woodlands College Park Texas A&M
Tyler Bailey 6-5 290 Edinburg Vela TCU
Derek Bowman 6-5 250 Magnolia Houston
Defensive linemen
Name Ht Wt School Committed to
Bernard Broughton* 6-6 285 Cypress Ridge Texas
Alfred Collins* 6-6 284 Bastrop Cedar Creek Undecided
Chad Lindberg* 6-6 297 Clear Creek Georgia
Princely Umanmielen* 6-4 234 Manor Undecided
James Sylvester+ 6-5 240 Newton Baylor
Linebackers
Name Ht Wt School Committed to
Drew Sanders* 6-5 212 Denton Ryan Alabama
JoshWhite* 6-1 205 Cypress Creek LSU
Prince Dorbah* 6-4 215 Highland Park Texas
Brennon Scott+ 6-2 233 Dallas Bishop Dunne Kansas
Corey Flagg 6-0 215 Houston North Shore Miami
Defensive backs
Name Ht Wt School Committed to
Jaylon Jones* 6-2 185 Cibolo Steele Texas A&M
Xavion Alford* 6-1 184 Pearland Shadow Creek Texas
Jerrin Thompson* 6-0 175 Lufkin Texas
Jahdae Barron* 5-11 175 Pflugerville Connally Baylor
Jahari Rogers* 6-0 175 Lufkin Texas
Ryan Watts+ 6-3 186 Little Elm Ohio State
Chr. Gonzalez+ 6-1 180 The Colony Colorado
Bryson Washington+ 6-3 192 Houston King Oklahoma
RJ Mickens+ 6-0 187 Southlake Carroll Clemson
Jalen Kimber+ 6-0 167 Mansfield Timberview Georgia
Joshua Eaton+ 6-2 185 Aldine MacArthur Undecided
Kitan Crawford+ 5-11 190 Tyler John Tyler Texas
Avery Helm 6-2 170 Fort Bend Marshall Florida
Lorando Johnson 6-1 176 Lancaster Undecided
Chris Thompson 6-2 190 Duncanville Auburn
Darius Snow 6-2 205 Carrollton Hebron Michigan State
Collin Gamble 5-10 185 Argyle Liberty Chr. California
Chris Thompson 6-2 199 Duncanville Auburn
Athletes
Name Ht Wt School Committed to
E.J. Smith* 5-11 194 Dallas Jesuit Undecided
Devon Achane+ 5-9 170 Fort Bend Marshall Texas A&M
Devon Graham 6-1 175 Keller Central Oklahoma
Jaden Hullaby 6-2 200 Dallas Timberview Texas
Kelvontay Dixon 6-0 175 Carthage Undecided
Myles Price 5-9 165 The Colony Texas Tech
Michael Henderson 6-3 225 Irving Ranchview Oklahoma
Korie Black 6-0 165 Connally Oklahoma State
*Top 30 recruit
+Top 50 recruit
— Compiled by John Werner

Recommended for you

Load comments