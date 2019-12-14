Trib Top 100: Texas’ best 2020 high school recruits and where they’re headed
|Name
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Committed to
|Quarterbacks
|Name
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Committed to
|Hudson Card*
|6-2
|170
|Lake Travis
|Texas
|Haynes King*
|6-2
|175
|Longview
|Texas A&M
|Ja’Quinden Jackson*
|6-2
|219
|Duncanville
|Texas
|Malik Hornsby+
|6-3
|180
|Ford Bend Marshall
|Undecided
|Deuce Hogan+
|6-4
|205
|Grapevine Faith Chr.
|Iowa
|Chandler Morris+
|5-10
|172
|Highland Park
|Undecided
|Brendon Lewis
|6-3
|205
|Melissa
|Colorado
|Ken Seals
|6-3
|191
|Weatherford
|Vanderbilt
|Running backs
|Name
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Committed to
|Zachary Evans*
|6-0
|195
|Houston North Shore
|Undecided
|Jase McClellan*
|6-0
|190
|Aledo
|Oklahoma
|Kevontre Bradford*
|6-0
|180
|Lancaster
|Undecided
|Seth McGowan*
|6-0
|215
|Mesquite Poteet
|Oklahoma
|Taye McWilliams+
|6-1
|205
|Lamar Consolidated
|Baylor
|Ty Jordan+
|5-9
|180
|West Mesquite
|Utah
|Tahj Brooks
|5-11
|218
|Manor
|Texas Tech
|Jay’Veon Sunday
|5-11
|188
|Connally
|Washington
|Will Nixon
|5-11
|185
|Midway
|Nebraska
|Frank Brown
|6-0
|180
|Houston Sterling
|Undecided
|John Gentry
|5-10
|196
|Houston North Shore
|Utah
|Wide receivers
|Name
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Committed to
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba*
|6-1
|185
|Rockwall
|Ohio State
|Demond Demas*
|6-3
|180
|Tomball
|Texas A&M
|Loic Fouonji*
|6-4
|194
|Midland Lee
|Texas Tech
|Quentin Johnston*
|6-4
|190
|Temple
|Texas
|Parker Washington*
|5-11
|195
|Richmond Travis
|Penn State
|Savion Williams+
|6-4
|200
|Marshall
|Arkansas
|Marvin Mims+
|6-1
|168
|Frisco Lone Star
|Oklahoma
|Troy Omeire
|6-5
|202
|Ford Bend Austin
|Texas
|Alec Bryant
|6-3
|230
|Pearland Shadow Creek
|Undecided
|Ja’Lynn Polk
|6-3
|185
|Lufkin
|Texas Tech
|Robert Wooten
|6-3
|230
|Stafford
|Undecided
|Collin Sullivan
|6-1
|195
|Round Rock
|Purdue
|Thaddeus Johnson
|6-0
|180
|Beaumont West Brook
|Undecided
|Dajon Harrison
|5-10
|178
|Hutto
|Texas
|Daniel Jackson
|6-2
|210
|Cibolo Steele
|Iowa State
|Lawrence Arnold
|6-4
|190
|DeSoto
|Kansas
|Devin Price
|6-3
|185
|A&M Consolidated
|Texas A&M
|Money Parks
|5-11
|172
|Aledo
|Utah
|Latrell Caples
|6-0
|185
|Lancaster
|Boise State
|Trent Pullen
|6-2
|271
|Connally
|Ohio State
|Daniel Jackson
|6-1
|209
|Cibolo Steele
|Iowa State
|Caleb Medford
|6-2
|190
|Henderson
|TCU
|Seth Jones
|6-0
|180
|Pearland Shadow Creek
|Baylor
|Tight ends
|Name
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Committed to
|Jalen Conyers*
|6-5
|220
|Gruver
|Oklahoma
|Elijah Yelverton
|6-5
|235
|Cedar Hill Trinity Chr.
|Iowa
|Blake Smith
|6-5
|240
|Southlake Carroll
|Texas A&M
|Nick Patterson
|6-4
|325
|San Antonio Chr.
|Michigan
|Drake Dabney
|6-6
|230
|Cypress Ranch
|Arizona
|Brandon Frazier
|6-7
|237
|McKinney North
|Undecided
|Allen Horace
|6-4
|250
|Crockett
|Undecided
|Offensive linemen
|Name
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Committed to
|Nate Anderson*
|6-5
|260
|Frisco Reedy
|Oklahoma
|Akinola Agunbiyi*
|6-4
|315
|Sugar Land Kempner
|Texas A&M
|Garrett Hayes*
|6-5
|290
|Athens
|TCU
|Jake Majors*
|6-4
|284
|Prosper
|Texas
|Andrej Karic+
|6-5
|280
|Southlake Carroll
|Texas
|Ty’Kieast Crawford+
|6-7
|310
|Carthage
|Undecided
|Jaylen Garth+
|6-5
|285
|Port Neches-Groves
|Texas
|Michael Nichols
|6-4
|255
|Justin Northwest
|TCU
|Smart Chibuzo
|6-5
|311
|Missouri City Hightower
|Texas A&M
|Damieon George
|6-7
|345
|Houston North Shore
|Alabama
|Courtland Ford
|6-6
|300
|Cedar Hill
|USC
|Logan Parr
|6-4
|278
|Helotes O’Connor
|Texas
|Joshua Bankhead
|6-4
|325
|The Woodlands College Park
|Texas A&M
|Tyler Bailey
|6-5
|290
|Edinburg Vela
|TCU
|Derek Bowman
|6-5
|250
|Magnolia
|Houston
|Defensive linemen
|Name
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Committed to
|Bernard Broughton*
|6-6
|285
|Cypress Ridge
|Texas
|Alfred Collins*
|6-6
|284
|Bastrop Cedar Creek
|Undecided
|Chad Lindberg*
|6-6
|297
|Clear Creek
|Georgia
|Princely Umanmielen*
|6-4
|234
|Manor
|Undecided
|James Sylvester+
|6-5
|240
|Newton
|Baylor
|Linebackers
|Name
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Committed to
|Drew Sanders*
|6-5
|212
|Denton Ryan
|Alabama
|JoshWhite*
|6-1
|205
|Cypress Creek
|LSU
|Prince Dorbah*
|6-4
|215
|Highland Park
|Texas
|Brennon Scott+
|6-2
|233
|Dallas Bishop Dunne
|Kansas
|Corey Flagg
|6-0
|215
|Houston North Shore
|Miami
|Defensive backs
|Name
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Committed to
|Jaylon Jones*
|6-2
|185
|Cibolo Steele
|Texas A&M
|Xavion Alford*
|6-1
|184
|Pearland Shadow Creek
|Texas
|Jerrin Thompson*
|6-0
|175
|Lufkin
|Texas
|Jahdae Barron*
|5-11
|175
|Pflugerville Connally
|Baylor
|Jahari Rogers*
|6-0
|175
|Lufkin
|Texas
|Ryan Watts+
|6-3
|186
|Little Elm
|Ohio State
|Chr. Gonzalez+
|6-1
|180
|The Colony
|Colorado
|Bryson Washington+
|6-3
|192
|Houston King
|Oklahoma
|RJ Mickens+
|6-0
|187
|Southlake Carroll
|Clemson
|Jalen Kimber+
|6-0
|167
|Mansfield Timberview
|Georgia
|Joshua Eaton+
|6-2
|185
|Aldine MacArthur
|Undecided
|Kitan Crawford+
|5-11
|190
|Tyler John Tyler
|Texas
|Avery Helm
|6-2
|170
|Fort Bend Marshall
|Florida
|Lorando Johnson
|6-1
|176
|Lancaster
|Undecided
|Chris Thompson
|6-2
|190
|Duncanville
|Auburn
|Darius Snow
|6-2
|205
|Carrollton Hebron
|Michigan State
|Collin Gamble
|5-10
|185
|Argyle Liberty Chr.
|California
|Chris Thompson
|6-2
|199
|Duncanville
|Auburn
|Athletes
|Name
|Ht
|Wt
|School
|Committed to
|E.J. Smith*
|5-11
|194
|Dallas Jesuit
|Undecided
|Devon Achane+
|5-9
|170
|Fort Bend Marshall
|Texas A&M
|Devon Graham
|6-1
|175
|Keller Central
|Oklahoma
|Jaden Hullaby
|6-2
|200
|Dallas Timberview
|Texas
|Kelvontay Dixon
|6-0
|175
|Carthage
|Undecided
|Myles Price
|5-9
|165
|The Colony
|Texas Tech
|Michael Henderson
|6-3
|225
|Irving Ranchview
|Oklahoma
|Korie Black
|6-0
|165
|Connally
|Oklahoma State
|*Top 30 recruit
|+Top 50 recruit
|— Compiled by John Werner
