OKLAHOMA CITY — In their bright gold championship T-shirts, the Baylor baseball players looked positively radiant.
Maybe even blinding?
On a sun-splashed Sunday afternoon in Bricktown, Baylor got an assist from the heavens in the ninth inning to extend the game into extra innings. Finally, in the bottom of the 11th, Shea Langeliers delivered a full-count, two-out, bases-loaded single to drive home the winning run in a 6-5 victory over TCU in the Big 12 tournament final.
Oh, the drama. What a crazy ending to a crazier game. But here’s what is even more insane — for the first time, Baylor is the Big 12 baseball tournament champion. The Bears (36-19) had been 0-6 in Big 12 finals prior to Sunday.
“It’s not exactly how you draw it up, by any stretch,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “It was just really impressive watching these guys fight. There was something about it that I knew we were going to win. I just did.
“There were times I was doubting myself, just because we get two pop-ups that they just happen to lose in the sun with two outs. And you’re like, ‘OK.’ When that happens, you’re like, ‘Well, maybe I was feeling something wrong.’ You could just feel it. Even in the dugout, I was saying, ‘We’re going to win this thing. We’re going to win this thing.’”
Baylor looked dead in the water in the bottom of the ninth. Trailing 4-3 with two outs and the Frogs’ hard-throwing closer Durbin Feltman throwing bullets, the Bears needed a miracle.
That’s just what they got, courtesy of the heavens. Specifically, the sun. Or perhaps God himself, which is where Rodriguez and several Baylor players directed the credit.
Nick Loftin lofted a lazy fly ball toward center field, a ball that appeared would end the game. Instead, TCU centerfielder Johnny Rizer got a late jump on it, running in too late to prevent it from dropping to the grass while Loftin slid into second with a fortuitous double.
Then Richard Cunningham tagged a fly ball to right that should have been an easy game-ending catch for TCU rightfielder A.J. Balta, who was in the midst of an incredible game and tournament. But Balta lost the ball in the sun, and it fell in front of his feet for a hit. Cunningham was thrown out trying to stretch the play to third, but not before Loftin scurried around to score for the game-tying run.
“I looked up and saw Balta struggling with it,” said Cunningham, one of five BU players to make the all-tournament team. “I saw Rizer struggling with Nick’s (fly ball), I’m just literally rounding first going, ‘Oh my goodness, praise God.’ The ball just got lost. It’s just one of those deals where both teams fought so hard. Honestly, the Lord’s on our side that time. He had it in his will for us to win this thing and the good Lord, somehow, it happened.”
The game had enough twists and turns to fill a Ken Burns PBS miniseries. In the top of the 11th, the Frogs (33-23) recaptured the lead and again put themselves in position for a much-needed win, given the fact that the Big 12’s automatic bid was likely their only path to the NCAA tournament.
Working his third inning, BU closer Troy Montemayor issued a leadoff walk to Zach Humphreys. Three batters later, Conner Shepherd hammered a two-out single to right, and the throw to the plate was a beat too late to prevent Humphreys from scoring. The TCU players, as well as a sizable contingent of the 4,630 fans in attendance, whooped and hollered, sensing that the ninth-inning demons had been exorcised.
But Baylor had one more rally in store. In the bottom of the 11th, Josh Bissonette opened with a hard-fought walk, prompting TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle to signal the bullpen for his 10th pitcher of the game.
This time the assignment fell to redshirt sophomore right-hander Austin Boyles, who had pitched in only 10 games with spotty results, given his 0-1 record and 8.71 ERA. But Boyles could at least dwell on good memories from an earlier spotless gig against Baylor, as he threw 2.2 scoreless innings against the Bears on April 20.
He immediately picked up a strikeout of Baylor’s’ T.J. Raguse to get a little momentum. But then his control began to waver. Boyles walked Loftin. Then Cunningham drilled a single to right field, and Balta made up for his earlier defensive gaffe by coming through with the fielding play of the game. He picked up the ball on a hop and gunned a strike to the plate, throwing out Bissonette by an eyelash on an almost bang-bang play.
“I thought Biss was going to score,” Cunningham said. “You know, you’re like, ‘Yes, there it is, that ties it up.’ But you’ve got to give so much credit to Balta. What a weekend, what a day, what a player. Making a good throw like that after hitting two bombs, just trying to win the game for them. You have to give him a lot of credit. It’s a bummer they made the play, but, hey, other guys pulled through and we won.”
Again, the Bears weren’t done. Davis Wendzel worked a walk, taking several close pitches. By then, Boyles was really shaking. With the bases loaded, Andy Thomas followed by taking four straight balls from Boyles to force in the tying run.
The Frogs were essentially out of pitchers, with only little-used freshman James Notary standing by himself in the bullpen. Boyles tossed three more balls to Langeliers, before rallying to work the count back to full. Finally, the BU catcher cranked a single up the middle, sending Cunningham scurrying to the plate with the game — and championship — winner.
“It started out as being one of the coolest moments in my life,” said Langeliers, who shared the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award with BU pitcher Cody Bradford. “I never felt better. And then I turned around, and I saw the rest of the team running to tackle me, so I was pretty terrified.”
Indeed, the Bear players sprinted out of the dugout and engulfed Langeliers on the infield in that sweetest of dogpiles.
“That is Baseball 101,” Cunningham said. “Go find the guy who won it. ... That (dogpile) is painful. I tell you what. I was at the bottom with Shea, and I said, ‘Oh man, I hope this goes quick. This is fun, but this hurts.’”
TCU’s Schlossnagle called the outcome “as tough a loss as I’ve ever had.”
The Bears made the Frogs play chase with a quick first-inning start. Loftin opened the inning by punching a ground ball that TCU shortstop Adam Oviedo fielded cleanly, but his throw to first pulled first baseman Connor Wanhanen off the bag. After a Cunningham walk, Wendzel yanked a laser beam that left the park in a hurry, clearing the left-field wall on a line. Just like that, Baylor had a cozy 3-0 lead.
Despite winning its first three games in OKC, TCU hadn’t hit a home run yet at Bricktown entering the day. That changed in the title game, as suddenly it became Home Run Derby.
With one out in the second, Wanhanen punished Hayden Kettler’s offering, depositing it onto the grassy berm beyond the center-field wall for a solo home run. An inning later, the Frogs cut the deficit to 3-2 when Balta pounded a solo blast of his own off reliever Jimmy Winston.
The score remained 3-2 until the eighth. TCU reliever Jake Eissler muted Baylor’s bats in the middle innings, working 4.1 innings while allowing just one hit.
That kept the Frogs in contention, and in the eighth they pounced. With a man on base, Balta crushed his second home run of the day, a two-run job that became the second Frog hit to come to earth on the center-field berm. More importantly for TCU, it pushed the Frogs to a 4-3 lead, marking the first time in the tournament that Baylor had trailed.
Of course, the comeback was just beginning. A couple of fly balls that found safety in the ninth, and Langeliers’ clutch knock in the 11th, and all of the sudden the Bears were being handed championship hats, T-shirts and, best of all, a trophy.
“God has blessed this team in many ways,” Rodriguez said. “From the players to the coaches to some of the results we’ve seen, there is no doubt about it.”
Joining Cunningham, Bradford and Langeliers on the all-tournament team for Baylor were Loftin and Wendzel. Balta, Rizer, Eissler and starting pitcher Sean Wymer made the all-tourney squad for the Frogs.
As the tournament champions, Baylor finds itself in uncharted waters, as an automatic qualifier for the NCAA tournament for the first time since joining the Big 12. The Bears will learn their NCAA destination when the field is announced at 11 a.m. Monday at ESPNU.
Given that the Bears have won six in a row and 22 of their last 25, they figure to be a tough out in that tournament as well.
“I feel like this team can beat anybody,” Langeliers said. “If we go out there and play our ‘A’ game, we match up with anybody, right there with them. I don’t think there’s a limit to what this team can do this year. I’m really excited for it.”
