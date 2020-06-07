It was a day for victory laps, dogpiles and the release of years of pent-up frustration.
It was an afternoon when Baylor coach Steve Smith could joyously raise both arms to the sky and watch the crowd roar back its approval.
The Bears are no longer the team of heartbreak. They’re going to Omaha for the first time in 27 years.
With Cory VanAllen pitching masterfully and Kevin Sevigny delivering a key three-run double, the No. 6 Bears rocked No. 13 Clemson, 6-1, to win Monday’s Super Regional and reach the College World Series for the first time since 1978.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever been happier on a baseball field,” said Baylor senior catcher Josh Ford. “I’ve been waiting a long time for this celebration. We’ve been battling since the day we stepped on campus four years ago. Today was just our day.”
When reliever Ryan LaMotta struck out Herman Demmink for the final out, you could almost see the Brazos River ripple from the roar of the 3,780 fans who packed Baylor Ballpark on a work day.
While fans danced in the stands, the Baylor players made a beeline for LaMotta. Somehow, the biggest guys – pitchers Tyler Bullock and Andy Pape – ended up on top of the dogpile.
“I was so excited that I didn’t feel much,” LaMotta said. “I’m glad I didn’t get hurt.”
Led by senior second baseman Michael Griffin, the Baylor players then ran around the edges of the field and slapped hands with the fans in a victory lap.
“We just wanted to say thanks to the fans,” Griffin said. “They’ve always been there and they’ve always been loud. But they’ve been the loudest I’ve ever heard the last two days. Hopefully, they can carry us to Omaha.”
Seeded fourth nationally, the Bears (44-22) will face Big 12 rival Texas Saturday at 1 p.m. or 6 p.m. in the CWS opener at Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha, Neb. The Bears have beaten the Longhorns four times this year, matching the most wins against Texas in school history.
After devastating losses in the third game of Super Regionals in 1999 and 2003, Baylor will finally be one of the eight CWS teams that have a shot at the national title.
“It’s tough to beat a team five times in one year,” Ford said. “But as long as we play our game we don’t have to worry about who we play. We’re happy to be up there, but we want to win the whole thing.”
A year ago, the Bears were sitting at home with a 29-31 record after missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years. With virtually the same roster, the Bears made a dramatic turnaround this season.
“There were some people who probably thought our best chance to get to the CWS was in 2003,” Smith said. “But our pitchers grew up. The guys who were on the mound at LSU on that last Sunday were freshmen. We’ve reaped the benefits of their maturity this year.”
After a 4-2 loss to Clemson in Saturday’s opener, Baylor evened the series with Sunday’s 7-1 win behind a brilliant pitching performance by junior Mark McCormick. On Monday, Smith handed the ball to VanAllen, a sophomore left-hander who has pitched superbly in the final game of weekend series all season.
VanAllen (8-4) was up to the challenge, limiting a powerful Clemson offense to seven hits, a walk and one run in six-plus innings.
“In the back of my mind, I knew this was the biggest game I’ve pitched,” VanAllen said. “But I tried to keep the same approach that I’ve had all year and not let my nerves get to me. They’re a good hitting club that’s very aggressive. I used my slider a lot and worked the ball in and out.”
Clemson (43-23) scored its only run when Kris Harvey blasted a tape-measure shot over the left-field fence in the second inning for his 25th homer of the season.
The Bears barely sniffed Clemson left-hander Robert Rohrbaugh for the first three innings before Ford lifted a solo homer over the left-field fence in the fourth. After Ford rounded the bases and touched home plate, he turned to his teammates and pumped his arms.
“I thought we needed a little boost,” Ford said. “So I was just trying to fire up the troops a little.”
Suddenly, Rohrbaugh (8-3) couldn’t find his location as Reid Brees and Zach Dillon singled and Mike Pankratz walked to load the bases with one out.
Mired in a 4-for-42 batting slump, Sevigny stepped in for the most critical at-bat of the game. After forcing a 3-1 count , Sevigny fouled off three straight pitches from Rohrbaugh before drilling a bases-clearing double to the wall in the left-field power alley to give the Bears a 4-1 lead.
“He kept coming at me with fastballs and he finally grooved one down the middle of the plate and I got a good piece of it,” Sevigny said. “I had been hitting the ball right at people, but I got this one to fall.”
After VanAllen gave up a leadoff single in the seventh, LaMotta struck out the side. Baylor added an insurance run in the seventh when Kevin Russo scored on Ford’s double down the left-field line. Seth Fortenberry pushed Baylor’s lead to 6-1 with a solo homer off David Kopp in the eighth.
LaMotta opened the ninth by forcing Stan Widmann to ground out before shortstop Paul Witt made a diving catch of pinch-hitter Jesse Ferguson’s line drive.
With the crowd on its feet and chanting “BU, BU, BU,” LaMotta struck out Demmink on a 3-2 pitch to win the Super Regional.
Baylor Ballpark erupted. The party was on. After so many heartbreaking losses, the Bears were finally going to Omaha.
“I didn’t want to see our fans or our players watch another team celebrate on our field,” Smith said. “My guys have had to go through that and it’s no fun and it’s painful. I’m just glad they won the thing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.