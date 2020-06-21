BATON ROUGE, La. — A packed Alex Box Stadium and a huge billboard listing LSU’s five national championships did nothing to intimidate Baylor Friday night.
The Bears walked into the toughest college baseball environment in the country and stunned the nation’s No. 2 seed.
With Steven White pitching brilliantly, the Bears won the Super Regional opener over LSU, 4-1, before 7,393 fans to move one win away from their first College World Series appearance since 1978.
Baylor (45-21) can wrap up the best-of-three series Saturday at 11:35 a.m. If LSU (43-20-1) wins, a third game will be played Sunday at 1:35 p.m.
“It’s a big, big win to take the first game at the Box,” said Baylor centerfielder Chris Durbin. “It’s just an awesome atmosphere. I’ve never played in anything like it. Texas A&M and Texas compare a little bit, but I’ve never played in an atmosphere this intense my entire career.”
Shut down by LSU ace Nate Bumstead for seven innings, the Bears busted out for three eighth-inning runs to snap a 1-1 tie. That was enough for White (9-4), who limited the Tigers to seven hits and two walks in eight-plus innings to record his 28th career win to match Burl Coker’s school record set from 1975-78.
“I had great command of everything tonight,” White said. “I was able to locate my fastball and get ahead, and I came in with my breaking ball and changeup whenever I needed them. You have to do that in this park against a team like LSU because of the way they swing the bats.”
White and closer Ryan LaMotta were so dominant that the Tigers went 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position. Pushed into a relief role after Zane Carlson slammed his hand in a car door Tuesday, LaMotta retired the heart of LSU’s lineup in order in the ninth.
“You just have to tip your hat to White,” said LSU shortstop Aaron Hill. “I don’t know if we took them for granted, but they beat us. They got the big hits and we didn’t.”
It looked like the pitching duel might go on all night before Baylor’s Kyle Reynolds opened the eighth with a single. After Reynolds moved to second on Kevin Sevigny’s bunt, Durbin drove in the go-ahead run by lashing a single off Bumstead (11-3) to left field. Durbin went 3-for-5 Friday after hitting .158 in the nine previous postseason games.
“He threw me a lot of fastballs, which surprised me a little,” Durbin said. “After I missed on those fastballs, I just tried to put the ball in play with two strikes. He gave me a changeup low and away, and I stuck my bat out there and drove it into left field.”
After David Murphy reached on an infield single, Josh Ford ripped a run-scoring single up the middle. Mark Saccomanno followed with a run-scoring single to left to push Baylor’s lead to 4-1.
Disaster nearly struck for the Bears in the bottom of the eighth. After White got two quick outs, Ivan Naccarata reached on third baseman Michael Griffin’s throwing error. The situation looked worse when second baseman Reynolds dropped Ryan Patterson’s popup.
But after calling the infielders for a conference at the mound, White came back to strike out Jon Zeringue looking on a 3-2 curveball.
“I was proud that we didn’t cave after two errors,” said Baylor coach Steve Smith. “Steven kept his composure and called the guys to the mound, which saved me a trip. He had to expend a lot more energy in that inning, but that was a big-time performance by a senior pitcher.”
After throwing 141 pitches, White finally tired in the ninth when he gave up an inning-opening single to Matt Liuzza and hit Bruce Sprowl with a pitch. But LaMotta retired J.C. Holt, Hill and Blake Gill in order to record his third save of the season.
The game was scoreless until the top of the sixth when Durbin hit a one-out single and stole second uncontested. After Bumstead walked Murphy, Ford drilled a single to left field to bring across Durbin with the first run.
Hill opened the bottom of the sixth with a single before White hit Clay Harris with a pitch. After Naccarata grounded out, Patterson ripped a two-out double down the right-field line for the game-tying run. With runners on first and third, White escaped more trouble by forcing Zeringue to ground out.
Baylor right-hander Sean Walker (8-5) will pitch against LSU right-hander Bo Pettit (9-2) in Saturday’s game.
“The best thing about this is that we get a second shot,” said LSU’s Gill. “We play best when the pressure’s on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.